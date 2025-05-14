Elon Musk Mocked for Wanting to Build 'Hot Catgirl Robot' — As Baffled Critics Wonder How He Will Increase Birth Rates With Mechanical Partner
Elon Musk may pour his time into next making an attractive robot despite wanting to do all he can to make sure birth rates increase.
Now that the controversial billionaire has been gushing over Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, another chapter to his robot fantasies may be added soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hot (Robot) Girl Summer?
Musk has been dropping plenty of videos and photos of Optimus dancing and showing off its capabilities, but one user on X decided to take it a step further.
The user edited the robot and added a pair of cat ears as well as a French maid outfit.
"Hear me out..." they wrote, and the Tesla boss was quick to respond.
He boasted: "We can make a way hotter catgirl robot"
The bizarre response led plenty of people to call out the 53-year-old, especially since he is said to be desperate about wanting to bring more children into the world.
"Elon, I thought you cared about increasing birth rates…" one person pointed out, as another added: "Don’t make it too hot or you might slow down population growth."
A user noted: "How are you going to increase the population if some men decide to date catgirl robots?"
"That ain't gonna help the repopulation rate," another added.
A 'Legion' Of Children?
Musk is said to have shared his desire to continue to populate the earth, noting its importance for humanity.
The wealthy businessman – who has 14 kids with four different women – views his children as a "legion," which refers to a military unit used by the Roman army which featured thousands of soldiers, according to his baby mama, right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair
He allegedly texted St. Clair at one point: "To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates," and he's also being accused of buying the X platform – previously known as Twitter – in order to find more women to have his babies."
Another source claimed Musk is "convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth with more human beings of high intelligence.'"
Not only does Musk apparently want to be responsible for regrowing the population, he wants to make sure it happens on the big red planet.
In an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Musk explained why it is so important to him to colonize Mars.
Life on Mars
"Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun," he explained said. "The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated."
He continued: "The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason. Whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper."
"If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance," Musk added.
However, despite Musk's urgent plans to make Mars his new residence, NASA doesn't exactly think he should rush as they believe it will take another 5 billion years for the sun to actually die out and kill us all.
According to NASA, when the sun does decide to run out of energy, it will expand into a red giant star and engulf Mercury, Venus and maybe even Earth.