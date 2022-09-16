Elon Musk’s College Ex-Girlfriend Auctions Off Items From His Past, Totaling More Than $165K

Once upon a time, before he sent cars into orbit, Tesla founder Elon Musk, 51, had a girlfriend in college. Now, the ex is reaping the benefits of a one-time lover.

Jennifer Gwynne, 48, of South Carolina, attended the University of Pennsylvania with Musk in 1994. The pair dated for a year before calling it quits.

Unlike the course of some young relationships, the deliberate choice to keep memorabilia from their time together has proved to be quite the investment for her. The move would be the latest relationship from Musk’s past to seek compensation for their time together.