Elon Musk Rages at CNN For Lack of Outrage Over Corey Booker's 'Nazi Salute' After They Ripped Billionaire For Similar Gesture
Elon Musk is calling out CNN after they failed to mention Corey Booker's gesture, which MAGA loyalists claimed was a "Nazi salute," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In January 2025, during Donald Trump's celebration of his second presidential term, Musk boasted about the victory in a speech, which concluded when he placed his right hand over his heart, and then shot it into the air, leading to plenty of backlash.
The Same Gesture As Musk?
Fast-forward five months, as Booker was speaking at the California Democratic Convention on Saturday night, and he ended his speech by placing his hand on his heart and extending his arm toward the crowd.
To some, the motion resembled the same gesture the controversial billionaire did during his rambling.
"Cory Booker was obviously just waving to the crowd. Anyone who claims his wave is the same as Elon Musk's gesture is operating in bad faith," Maya Krishna-Rogers, spokesperson for Booker, said in a statement.
She added: "The differences between the two are obvious to anyone without an agenda."
'Who's In Charge At CNN?'
However, that was not enough for Musk, who took to his platform X to complain.
A user posted a video of CNN's past coverage of Musk's gesture, which included the network's Jim Acosta.
"(Musk) used a hand gesture that looked like a Nazi salute," Acosta said while speaking to Rep. Robert Garcia.
Garcia responded: "That was a Nazi salute... if you talk to anyone like historians, folks study the Nazis and study this actual kind of disgusting display, they’ve been very clear about what that was."
"He should not just apologize. He should be condemned for those kinds of actions. So gross. Disgusting," he added.
On Monday, June 2, the Tesla founder responded to the video and said: "Who's in charge at CNN?"
Over the weekend, the 53-year-old also lost his mind over the lack of backlash as he quote-tweeted a post about the incident and cried: "Legacy media lies."
He also shared a post showing former President Barack Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton with their arms extended and the caption: "We know where Cory Booker learned his Nazi salute from."
Musk Claims He's Not A Nazi
Last month, during a sit-down interview with CNBC, Musk once again defended his gesture.
In the chat, David Faber noted to Musk that "there are a lot of people who dislike you, some of whom were your customers," and asked the billionaire if leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was worth it.
"What I've learned is that legacy media propaganda is very effective at making you believe things that aren't true," Musk responded, and then shared one rumor that spread like wildfire: "That I'm a Nazi."
He added: "And how many legacy media publications... tried to claim that I was a Nazi because of some random hand gesture at a rally? All I said was that 'my heart goes out to you,' and I was talking about space travel."
He then claimed: "In fact, every politician, any public speaker who has spoken for any length of time has made the exact same gesture."
In his attempt to defend Musk, Faber claimed he reached out to some of Musk's close pals about rumors he's a Nazi, and "all of them were like... 'no way.'"
"Of course not!" Musk added.