'I Have Seen No Evidence Of Aliens': Elon Musk Shuts Down UFO Sightings and Hints Mysterious Objects Could Be 'New Weapons Program'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Elon Musk doesn't believe aliens have visited planet Earth and thinks UFOs have more to do with the United States government and less with little green men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The world's richest man shared his thoughts on extraterrestrials during a recent appearance on Katie Miller's podcast.
Musk V. Aliens
"I have seen no evidence of aliens," Musk told Miller during the interview, before revealing not a single person who works for him has mentioned non-human beings. "No one on the SpaceX senior team has any evidence of aliens. Because I've asked the team, ‘Guys, am I missing something? Has anyone on the team – has anyone seen any evidence of aliens?"
As far as UFOs, Musk made it clear he doesn't think aliens are the ones behind the steering wheel.
"UFOs... it could be like a new weapons program... or hypersonic missiles. It's just basically a weapons prototype. It's not aliens."
During a previous appearance on Joe Rogan's popular podcast show, the 54-year-old confirmed if "I was aware of any evidence of aliens, Joe, you have my word. I will come on your show, and I will reveal it on the show."
Living On Mars?
While Musk isn't convinced aliens walk among us, he is still all about packing his bags and setting up shop on Mars in the near future. Earlier this year, the businessman claimed there would be a self-sustaining city on Mars in 20 years.
Even though Musk is looking at 2028 as a realistic date to launch an unmanned Starship mission to Mars, with a crewed flight likely to follow in 2030, he wants to start the Mars process as soon as next year.
After an X user asked Musk, "What’s the timeline you have set, Elon? It sounds fascinating, and I am glad to be alive when this is happening," the billionaire responded, "Slight chance of Starship flight to Mars crewed by Optimus in Nov/Dec next year. A lot needs to go right for that. More likely, first flight without humans in ~3.5 years, next flight ~5.5 years with humans."
He later claimed Mars will have a "self-sustaining city in 20 to 30 years."
However, sending humans to Mars may have to be put on the back burner, according to biologist Scott Solomon, who claimed moving to the Big Red planet could "kill humanity."
Solomon previously claimed humans colonizing Mars would endure living conditions "so brutal" it could set off a change in skin color and result in a loss of eyesight.
In his book Future Humans, the author also predicted kids of Mars settlers would undergo drastic evolutionary changes, mutate and develop "brittle bones," "weaker muscles," and a "freakishly green coloring."
While Mars may be a ways away, the question of aliens on Earth is still a hot topic... so much so it has reached the White House.
White House Tackles Aliens
Vice President JD Vance recently admitted he's a "mad UFO lunatic," and along with his best friend, Marco Rubio, is looking to get to the bottom of the mystery behind extraterrestrials.
"I really want to sort of dig into it," Vance said in an interview with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast. "You know, Marco’s actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days."
The 41-year-old added: "I wonder, like, I can't allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don't get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it's going to take me a little time."