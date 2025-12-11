'I Have Seen No Evidence Of Aliens': Elon Musk Shuts Down UFO Sightings and Hints Mysterious Objects Could Be 'New Weapons Program'

"I have seen no evidence of aliens," Musk told Miller during the interview, before revealing not a single person who works for him has mentioned non-human beings. "No one on the SpaceX senior team has any evidence of aliens. Because I've asked the team, ‘Guys, am I missing something? Has anyone on the team – has anyone seen any evidence of aliens?"

As far as UFOs, Musk made it clear he doesn't think aliens are the ones behind the steering wheel.

"UFOs... it could be like a new weapons program... or hypersonic missiles. It's just basically a weapons prototype. It's not aliens."

During a previous appearance on Joe Rogan's popular podcast show, the 54-year-old confirmed if "I was aware of any evidence of aliens, Joe, you have my word. I will come on your show, and I will reveal it on the show."