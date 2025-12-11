Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

'I Have Seen No Evidence Of Aliens': Elon Musk Shuts Down UFO Sightings and Hints Mysterious Objects Could Be 'New Weapons Program'

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Elon Musk and aliens apparently don't mix.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Elon Musk doesn't believe aliens have visited planet Earth and thinks UFOs have more to do with the United States government and less with little green men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The world's richest man shared his thoughts on extraterrestrials during a recent appearance on Katie Miller's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk V. Aliens

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk revealed he has not seen any evidence aliens exist.

"I have seen no evidence of aliens," Musk told Miller during the interview, before revealing not a single person who works for him has mentioned non-human beings. "No one on the SpaceX senior team has any evidence of aliens. Because I've asked the team, ‘Guys, am I missing something? Has anyone on the team – has anyone seen any evidence of aliens?"

As far as UFOs, Musk made it clear he doesn't think aliens are the ones behind the steering wheel.

"UFOs... it could be like a new weapons program... or hypersonic missiles. It's just basically a weapons prototype. It's not aliens."

During a previous appearance on Joe Rogan's popular podcast show, the 54-year-old confirmed if "I was aware of any evidence of aliens, Joe, you have my word. I will come on your show, and I will reveal it on the show."

Article continues below advertisement

Living On Mars?

While Musk isn't convinced aliens walk among us, he is still all about packing his bags and setting up shop on Mars in the near future. Earlier this year, the businessman claimed there would be a self-sustaining city on Mars in 20 years.

Even though Musk is looking at 2028 as a realistic date to launch an unmanned Starship mission to Mars, with a crewed flight likely to follow in 2030, he wants to start the Mars process as soon as next year.

After an X user asked Musk, "What’s the timeline you have set, Elon? It sounds fascinating, and I am glad to be alive when this is happening," the billionaire responded, "Slight chance of Starship flight to Mars crewed by Optimus in Nov/Dec next year. A lot needs to go right for that. More likely, first flight without humans in ~3.5 years, next flight ~5.5 years with humans."

He later claimed Mars will have a "self-sustaining city in 20 to 30 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Musk hinted UFOs could simply be a 'new weapons program.'
Source: Brian McMahon-Unsplash

Musk hinted UFOs could simply be a 'new weapons program.'

However, sending humans to Mars may have to be put on the back burner, according to biologist Scott Solomon, who claimed moving to the Big Red planet could "kill humanity."

Solomon previously claimed humans colonizing Mars would endure living conditions "so brutal" it could set off a change in skin color and result in a loss of eyesight.

In his book Future Humans, the author also predicted kids of Mars settlers would undergo drastic evolutionary changes, mutate and develop "brittle bones," "weaker muscles," and a "freakishly green coloring."

While Mars may be a ways away, the question of aliens on Earth is still a hot topic... so much so it has reached the White House.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump

‘Something Is Wrong Here’: Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump’s 'Unscheduled Dementia Tests' as Concerns for Prez’s Health Explode

Photo of Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Suffering From Childhood Trauma — 'I Ran From It, I Buried It, but It Doesn't Go Away'

White House Tackles Aliens

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Forget about UFOs, the billionaire previously revealed he's focused on moving to Mars.
Source: UNSPLASH

Forget about UFOs, the billionaire previously revealed he's focused on moving to Mars.

Vice President JD Vance recently admitted he's a "mad UFO lunatic," and along with his best friend, Marco Rubio, is looking to get to the bottom of the mystery behind extraterrestrials.

"I really want to sort of dig into it," Vance said in an interview with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast. "You know, Marco’s actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days."

The 41-year-old added: "I wonder, like, I can't allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don't get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it's going to take me a little time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.