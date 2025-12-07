Ellen DeGeneres' $15 Million Cotswolds Nightmare: Star Fled Hollywood for Peace — But Found Floods, Feuds and Total Misery Instead

Architects had estimated that renovating the historic Kitesbridge Farm would take 18 months, but DeGeneres, 67, and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, 52, pushed to accelerate the process.

They hired 70 builders and craftsmen to fast-track the project so they could settle into their new life abroad. Instead, within only days of moving into the $15 million property, the couple found themselves surrounded by polluted floodwater as biblical winter storms swept across the region.

The pair quickly abandoned the estate, retreating to a $30 million hilltop home more reminiscent of the sleek California residences they once enjoyed. Though the new property offered the elevation and modern comforts the couple wanted, it was not enough to keep them in the UK for long.

After spending just one Christmas in the Cotswolds, they returned to the U.S. for the festive season — and sources suggest they may delay or even reconsider moving back.