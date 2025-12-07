Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres' $15 Million Cotswolds Nightmare: Star Fled Hollywood for Peace — But Found Floods, Feuds and Total Misery Instead

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved to the Cotswolds a year ago.

Profile Image

Dec. 7 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ellen DeGeneres' Cotswolds countryside escape appears to have unraveled almost as quickly as it began.

The former talk show host had spent a year and poured millions into transforming what she was told was a "tired" and "basic" farmhouse into "a landmark country estate," RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Home Renovation

ellens degeneres million cotswolds nightmare peace misery
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

The couple spent just one Christmas in the Cotswolds before returning to the U.S. for the holidays..

Architects had estimated that renovating the historic Kitesbridge Farm would take 18 months, but DeGeneres, 67, and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, 52, pushed to accelerate the process.

They hired 70 builders and craftsmen to fast-track the project so they could settle into their new life abroad. Instead, within only days of moving into the $15 million property, the couple found themselves surrounded by polluted floodwater as biblical winter storms swept across the region.

The pair quickly abandoned the estate, retreating to a $30 million hilltop home more reminiscent of the sleek California residences they once enjoyed. Though the new property offered the elevation and modern comforts the couple wanted, it was not enough to keep them in the UK for long.

After spending just one Christmas in the Cotswolds, they returned to the U.S. for the festive season — and sources suggest they may delay or even reconsider moving back.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gloomier Outlook'

ellens degeneres million cotswolds nightmare peace misery
Source: MEGA

Days after moving in, the estate flooded with polluted water due to severe storms.

The famously dreary British weather appears to have played a role, contributing to what insiders say became a "gloomier outlook" on their countryside experiment.

While their wealth could buy architectural brilliance, it could not replicate the reliable sunshine they left behind in California.

According to new reporting, the couple's UK adventure was troubled from the start. "Like the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster," their experience featured disputes with aristocratic neighbors, friction with fellow celebrities, and an ongoing string of complications behind the scenes.

There were even rumored appearances from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — former Montecito neighbors — who allegedly offered guidance in the couple's search for an idyllic rural sanctuary.

'Hamptons of the U.K.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Backstabbed on Camera: Netflix's Diddy Documentary Reveals Mogul Secretly Taped His Defense Attorney During Case Meltdown

Photo of Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy

Biggie's Estate Fires Back: Insider Says Netflix's Explosive Diddy Documentary's Claims About the Funeral of Notorious B.I.G. Are 'Flat-Out False' and 'Disrespectful'

ellens degeneres million cotswolds nightmare peace misery
Source: MEGA

Ellen ended up spending millions to renovate her new home.

The Cotswolds, often hailed as "the Hamptons of the UK", has long attracted high-profile residents such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Simon Cowell, and members of the royal family.

Though DeGeneres acknowledged she "didn't know much about the Cotswolds" prior to moving, she was familiar with Soho Farmhouse, the exclusive countryside retreat favored by A-listers.

Seeking a new start after the end of Ellen's talk show and Portia's retirement from acting, the couple asked top estate agents to find a "typical Cotswolds stone rural property" with ample land and a budget of "anything up to $35million."

They ultimately purchased Kitesbridge Farm — a 43-acre estate outside Asthall — after dramatically outbidding another interested buyer. As one agent recalled: "Then the other party, who you know, (Ellen) said that they would pay whatever it took, as it were, within reason to prevent that first sale from taking place. So we did a deal in excess of the guide price."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.