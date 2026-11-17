Eight Republican senators are challenging President Donald Trump's Drug Enforcement Administration over a controversial drug policy they warn could leave dangerously potent opioid products on store shelves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a November 16 letter obtained by Radar, the lawmakers are demanding answers from DEA Administrator Terrance Cole and acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Kyle Diamantas over a revised federal threshold for 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, a powerful kratom-related substance.

The senators argue the administration's latest action could undermine efforts to protect Americans from addictive synthetic and enhanced kratom products.