Broadway Legend Billy Porter Says 'I'm Alive' After Life-Threatening Battle with Sepsis and Near Death Experience
Nov. 17 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Billy Porter is alive and well following a terrifying health battle that left him on his "deathbed," RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In 2025, the star was diagnosed with sepsis. Per the Mayo Clinic, sepsis is an incredibly serious condition that develops when the body "responds improperly to an infection." As a result of his health issues, Porter had to step away from his role in the Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.
Billy Porter Feeling 'Great' After Health Scare
During an interview, he provided supporters with an update on his health, revealing that he's doing well.
"I'm great. I'm here. I'm alive," Porter assured. "It's been about a year, and some change since I was ill on my deathbed and the b-tch is back, honey. She's alive."
The Kinky Boots star opened up about his journey during an appearance on TS Madison's Outlaws podcast in March. According to Porter, he was at the doctor for a "routine check" when they realized that a kidney stone "was trapped in [his] urethra."
Billy Porter's Sepsis Diagnosis: 'I Was Dead for Three Days'
"When they got in there, there was so much pus, and bile, and infection behind the stone. It bubbled up, and I went uroseptic in minutes," he divulged.
Porter's condition got so serious that, at one point, he was put on an ECMO machine. An ECMO machine, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, is a form of life support.
"I was dead for three days," he confessed. "I am a miracle. I'm a walking miracle."
Billy Porter's Health Complications
Shortly after being removed from the ECMO machine, Porter was told that one of his legs "had gone into compartment syndrome, which is when the muscles close in on themselves and cut off the oxygen."
"So they had to cut me open on either side of my leg while I was in a coma, from my knee to my hip, and leave it open for two days, so they could save my leg," he recalled. "I am so grateful to be here. It is such a gift."
A Return to the Stage
Porter returned to the stage in June with a starring role in New York City Center's Encores! production of La Cage Aux Folles.
"I'm so grateful to be alive," he said of his return at the time. "I'm so grateful to be back."