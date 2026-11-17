Billy Porter is alive and well following a terrifying health battle that left him on his "deathbed," RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In 2025, the star was diagnosed with sepsis. Per the Mayo Clinic, sepsis is an incredibly serious condition that develops when the body "responds improperly to an infection." As a result of his health issues, Porter had to step away from his role in the Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.