‘Effective Immediately’: Erica Mena Fired From Love & Hip Hop After Racist Slur to Co-Star Spice
Erica Mena was fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta "effective immediately" after facing severe backlash over using a racial slur on her co-star, Spice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An official statement was shared on the Love & Hip Hop Instagram and Twitter accounts announcing Erica's departure from the show.
"The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand without partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season," the statement read. "Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."
Fans of the VH1 reality TV show were up in arms over Erica's comments during a sit-down at a restaurant between her and Spice.
Spice had claimed that Erica's son doesn't like her, which led to the argument quickly escalating. In a shocking moment, Erica flipped the table and called Spice a 'monkey.' a racial slur against Black people.
The origins of the conflict between the two women appeared to revolve around Erica's divorce from Safaree Samuels.
She was upset that Spice had posed for a photo with her ex-husband and his rumored new girlfriend. However, Spice claimed that she had talked to Safaree to discuss his issues with paying child support to Erica, and he revealed that Erica had been saying unpleasant things about Spice to him.
The meeting with Shekinah was supposed to help the women settle their differences but took an ugly turn when Spice accused Erica of being narcissistic and focusing more on sympathy for her divorce than on more serious issues. This led to Spice making the comment about Erica's son not liking her, which triggered Erica's explosive reaction.
The use of a racist slur on national television is deeply troubling, as it perpetuates harmful stereotypes and dehumanizes an entire race.
Viewers who voiced their opinions on social media were appalled by Erica's language and did not accept her distress as an excuse for using the slur.
Some even pointed out the privilege she displayed in using such a term, seemingly without fear of consequences.
Erica has yet to release a statement following the news of her firing.