‘Effective Immediately’: Erica Mena Fired From Love & Hip Hop After Racist Slur to Co-Star Spice

An official statement was shared on the Love & Hip Hop Instagram and Twitter accounts announcing Erica's departure from the show.

"The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand without partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season," the statement read. "Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."