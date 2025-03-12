Basketball Icon Dwyane Wade, 43, Reveals He's Feeling 'Strong and Healthy' After Cancer Battle — Saying He's 'Free' Of Disease

Wade, 43, revealed how he received the shocking diagnosis during a regular checkup with his doctor.

Earlier this year, the athlete shared he had 40 percent of one of his kidneys removed in December 2023 after finding a Stage 1 cancerous tumor.

Before the appointment that changed his life, Wade said he felt "pretty healthy" at the time, but mentioned he was experiencing stomach pain and changes in how he urinated.

He explained: "I talked about just having a slow stream, like sometimes when I would go to the bathroom, my urine would come out a little slow.

"I had some some cramps, some pain, a little bit at times in my stomach that I did not understand. But I didn’t think nothing of it. And so once I finally went in, I was like, OK, I just want to know everything."