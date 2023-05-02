Dwyane Wade Ridiculed Over Trans Daughter Zaya While Leaving Heat Game in NYC: 'You Mutilated Your Son!'

“Zaya has identified as Zaya since she was twelve years old, and she now wants to legally and officially change her name and gender to conform with how she identifies,” Wade wrote in a filing obtained by RadarOnline.com in February.

“I believe it is in Zaya’s best interest for her official documents to reflect who she is and how she sees herself, both in terms of her name and gender,” the 41-year-old former NBA star added.

