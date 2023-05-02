Dwyane Wade Ridiculed Over Trans Daughter Zaya While Leaving Heat Game in NYC: 'You Mutilated Your Son!'
Dwyane Wade was ridiculed over his transgender daughter, Zaya, while leaving Madison Square Garden this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disturbing incident took place on Sunday night as the former NBA star and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were leaving MSG after watching the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 108-101.
But as the three-time NBA championship winner departed the venue, he and his wife had transphobic comments hurled at them by a group of hecklers waiting outside the arena.
According to a 21-second video obtained by Daily Mail, the crowd of basketball fans booed Wade as he followed his wife to their car.
Meanwhile, at least one person in the crowd ridiculed Wade over his 15-year-old transgender model daughter.
“You mutilated your son!” the transphobic young man is heard shouting. “Why did you mutilate your son?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wade’s daughter announced she is transgender in 2020.
In February, Zaya legally changed her name and gender following a heated court battle between Wade and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.
“Zaya has identified as Zaya since she was twelve years old, and she now wants to legally and officially change her name and gender to conform with how she identifies,” Wade wrote in a filing obtained by RadarOnline.com in February.
“I believe it is in Zaya’s best interest for her official documents to reflect who she is and how she sees herself, both in terms of her name and gender,” the 41-year-old former NBA star added.
Sunday night’s incident outside MSG also came shortly after Wade revealed his family permanently moved from Florida to California because they “would not be accepted” nor “feel comfortable” remaining in the state.
“You know, obviously, the taxes are great,” he said over the weekend. “Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And, so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there.”
“A lot of people don't know that,” Wade continued. “I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”