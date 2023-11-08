Dwight Howard's Ex Royce Reed Claims He Cheated With Dance Teammate Before Surprise Pregnancy
Dwight Howard's ex Royce Reed spoke out about their relationship in a candid interview amid the former NBA star's ongoing legal drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Basketball Wives star and professional NBA dancer sat down with Carlos King and opened up about her reality TV experience and fizzled romance with Howard, revealing she met the now-embattled baller back when he was a rookie on the Orlando Magic team.
Royce revealed that she crossed paths with Howard at the concession stand when she was going to watch The Notebook with friends years ago.
She had a boyfriend at the time, but he broke up with her that evening and Howard noticed Reed was upset. "You know, no man should make you cry like that," he apparently told her, going on to ask for her number later that night.
The former VH1 personality said they became friends and eventually were together as a couple by July 2004. "He has a good heart," she said about what intrigued her, noting they had fun together.
She later discovered that Howard was cheating on her with one of her dance teammates, noting she ended their relationship abruptly.
After going to chat with Howard, Reed said one thing led to another and she found out they were expecting. She was 26 at the time.
"I was told I couldn't put his name on the baby registry ... I was told that I couldn't put the last name on my baby shower invitations," she told King about that time in her life, also claiming he wanted her to do a prenatal paternity test and sign an NDA.
Reed shared the details about their past relationship weeks after Howard made headlines over a bombshell lawsuit he is facing.
As we previously reported, Howard denied sexual assault and battery allegations filed against him earlier this year and asked a court to dismiss a civil lawsuit he was hit with in Georgia.
Court documents filed by the former NBA star stated that he engaged in "consensual sexual activity" with a man named Stephen Harper during a July 2021 encounter at Howard's residence.
"What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law," one of Howard's attorneys, Justin Bailey, told ESPN in a statement. "The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth."
"We fully anticipated Mr. Howard to raise the issue of consent in his Answer," Harper's attorney, Olga Izmaylova, fired back while denying Howard's claims.