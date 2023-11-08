Dwight Howard's Ex Royce Reed Claims He Cheated With Dance Teammate Before Surprise Pregnancy

Royce revealed that she crossed paths with Howard at the concession stand when she was going to watch The Notebook with friends years ago.

She had a boyfriend at the time, but he broke up with her that evening and Howard noticed Reed was upset. "You know, no man should make you cry like that," he apparently told her, going on to ask for her number later that night.

The former VH1 personality said they became friends and eventually were together as a couple by July 2004. "He has a good heart," she said about what intrigued her, noting they had fun together.