Dwight Howard's Neighbor Drops Demand for Damages After Crashing into NBA Star's Cow Outside His Georgia Farm

Dwight Howard’s neighbor has dismissed her lawsuit demanding damages after she ran her car into one of the NBA star’s cows outside his Georgia mansion. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Teresa Nickerson recently dropped all claims against Howard.

Nickerson sued over an incident that went down on March 10, 2020. Howard owns a 700-acre farm that he previously said he plans to retire on. The property is filled with various animals, including several cows.

In her suit, Nickerson explained that she was driving near Howard’s farm on a public road when one of his cows came out of nowhere. Nickerson said she drove into the cow which caused her to sustain injuries.

The neighbor accused Howard of having “permitted his livestock (cows) to run at large on or to stray upon the public roads of this state and other property.” Nickerson claimed Howard, who was playing in the NBA at the time, did not have the time “nor the acumen to raise and keep livestock on a farm.”

“Livestock belonging to Dwight David Howard, II has repeatedly escaped the enclosures on his Oglethorpe County farm,” the neighbor claimed. “Despite knowing livestock such as cattle will stray if not properly fenced, watered and fed, Dwight David Howard, II has repeatedly allowed his livestock to stray from the Oglethorpe County farm, including on March 10, 2020.”

The suit claimed, “This collision occurred because of the negligence of Dwight David Howard, II in failing to keep his livestock contained to his farm and off the public highways of the State of Georgia.” Nickerson said she racked up medical bills totaling $2,418.66.

“Nickerson is entitled to recover damages from Dwight David Howard, II for medical expenses, and other actual damages to the extent permitted by law,” her lawyer argued in court. As we first reported, in August, Howard was ordered to be deposed in the case after being shut down in his attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

However, the parties appear to have worked out a private deal which led to Nickerson dismissing the case. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Howard still faces a separate lawsuit brought by a man named Stephen Harper.

Harper claims he met Howard on social media. The two exchanged sexually explicit texts for months before finally meeting up in July 2021. Harper said after he arrived at Howard’s home, the two started making out. However, he said, less than an hour later, Howard brought out a man dressed as a woman named Kitty.

Harper claims Howard forced him to have the threesome despite him being uncomfortable. He accused the ex-NBA star of forcibly performing oral sex on him without consent and then later forced him to perform the act on Howard. Howard has denied all allegations he sexually assaulted Harper. He admitted to meeting up for a consensual sexual threesome. The case is ongoing.