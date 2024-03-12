Your tip
Dwight Howard's Sexual Assault Accuser Drags NBA Star's Ex-Girlfriend Royce Reed in Court Battle

royce reed and ex dwight howard
Source: @Roycereed/TikTok; MEGA
By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Ex-Basketball Wives star Royce Reed is expected to be called in as a witness in the sexual abuse lawsuit against her ex Dwight Howard, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The legal team for alleged victim Stephen Harper plans to dig deep into Howard’s sexual history by subpoenaing the mothers of his five children along with his alleged former lover Masin Elije who slammed the NBA star with a now-settled 2019 lawsuit, sources told RadarOnline.com.

“Quite a few people have been asked to provide statements about Dwight on behalf of Harper,” one source revealed.

dwight howard flashes toothy grin
Source: MEGA

Dwight Howard was sued for allegedly abusing Stephen Harper.

RadarOnline.com has also learned that Harper’s relentless legal eagles are reaching out to former Houston Rockets star Isaiah Canaan who was sitting on the bench during a 2015 game against the L.A. Clippers when Howard allegedly grabbed his crotch.

The caught-on live television moment showed Canaan squirming uncomfortably as he grabbed and pushed off Howard’s right hand.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gwinnett County’s Chief Judge Carla E. Brown recently refused to toss out the lawsuit filed by Harper who claimed he was forced into a threesome at Howard’s home with a man dressed as a woman named “Kitty.”

dwight howard and stephen harper
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM

Harper accused Howard of forcing him into a unwanted threesome with "Kitty."

Harper claimed he met Howard on Instagram and things quickly turned sexual. Eventually, the two met up on July 19, 2021, at Howard's home.

But things went downhill when Howard allegedly left the room and returned with Kitty. Harper claimed he was forced to perform a sexual act without consent, court documents revealed.

Howard fired back and charged the threesome was consensual and accused Harper of concocting the abuse allegation when he cut off contact with him.

Just last week, Howard abruptly dismissed a separate long-simmering libel, slander, and invasion of privacy counterclaim lawsuit against Elije, 28, who charged he was threatened and harassed to keep their alleged affair a secret.

dwight howard on red carpet
Source: MEGA

The mother's of Howard's five children may be called in to testify in the Harper case.

At the time, Howard denied engaging in homosexual relations.

Olga Izmaylova and Sadeer Sabbak, the renowned lawyers representing both Elije and Harper told RadarOnline.com that Howard’s attorney filed the court documents seeking to dismiss the 2019 case.

“I don’t want to speculate on what Mr. Howard is thinking but I will say that his claims in the [Elije] matter and his defenses in the Harper matter are inconsistent with one another,” they said in a statement.

royce reed flashing her smile
Source: MEGA

Ex-Basketball Wives star Royce Reed is also expected to be called in as a witness.

On top of the assault lawsuit, Howard recently battled it out with his ex-Tiffany Render over custody of his 14-year-old daughter.

Reed, who shares a 15-year-old son with Howard, has previously accused him of allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior, according to published reports.

“They [Harper’s lawyers] are reaching out to all of Dwight’s baby mamas and to my knowledge they are all going to be subpoenaed in Stephen Harper’s case,” a second source told RadarOnline.com.

Howard's renowned attorney Justin Bailey, Reed, Canaan and Elije could not be reached for comment.

