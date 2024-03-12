Dwight Howard's Sexual Assault Accuser Drags NBA Star's Ex-Girlfriend Royce Reed in Court Battle

Ex-Basketball Wives star Royce Reed is expected to be called in as a witness in the sexual abuse lawsuit against her ex Dwight Howard, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The legal team for alleged victim Stephen Harper plans to dig deep into Howard’s sexual history by subpoenaing the mothers of his five children along with his alleged former lover Masin Elije who slammed the NBA star with a now-settled 2019 lawsuit, sources told RadarOnline.com.

“Quite a few people have been asked to provide statements about Dwight on behalf of Harper,” one source revealed.