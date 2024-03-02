Dwight Howard Drops Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit Against Alleged Ex-Lover as He Prepares For Bombshell Trial

A long-simmering lawsuit between Dwight Howard and a man who claimed he was threatened and harassed to keep their alleged affair a secret was quietly dismissed, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The abrupt decision to dismiss the case was made nearly one month after a Georgia judge refused to toss out a sexual assault lawsuit filed by another man who claimed he was forced into a threesome at Howard’s home with a man dressed as a woman named “Kitty.”

In court, Howard denied he had a hot-and-heavy tryst with Masin Elije, 28, who slammed the former L.A. Laker with a 2019 lawsuit in Gwinnett County Superior Court. Elije accused the hoopster of “assault” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”