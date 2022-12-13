Dua Lipa 'Smitten' With 'First Class' Rapper Jack Harlow: Sources
Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are giving romance a shot, RadarOnline.com has learned after the rapper named a song after the pop singer on his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.
The Levitating hitmaker and Harlow first crossed paths at the Los Angeles Variety Hitmakers Brunch in November, and have since met up to spend more time together.
Insiders claim Lipa has become quite smitten and they've been in "constant communication" following the star-studded soiree.
"He was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]," dished the source, claiming Harlow flew to New York City to meet up with Lipa after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on Friday.
Eyewitnesses told Page Six the pair showed up to the same restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch on Saturday, albeit they arrived separately.
"He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her," the source added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Lipa for comment.
Back in May, Harlow dished about Lipa being his muse and revealed he sought her blessing before releasing a song named after her, playing the song over FaceTime.
One verse, he rapped, "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature."
"She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go," he told The Breakfast Club, adding that Lipa ultimately gave him the approval.
"I admire her," Harlow said, adding, "I think when the song comes out, she'll grow to appreciate it even more."
Prior to Harlow, Lipa was romantically linked to Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
They were seen embracing after visiting Miss Lily's in New York in late September, but Lipa and Noah "haven't spoken since," the source said, claiming it was just friendly.
Lipa was in a full-fledged relationship with Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar, but the pair called it quits in December 2021.
After their breakup, the Grammy winner said she was "single and content," proudly sharing that "the next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone."