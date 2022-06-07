'Love Triangle' Rumors Swirl: Dua Lipa Spotted With 'Elite' Heartthrob Arón Piper Before FKA Twigs Passionately Kisses Actor

Does life imitate art? Dua Lipa was spotted cozying up to Elite actor Arón Piper in Madrid just one day before FKA Twigs shared a video passionately kissing the heartthrob.

"The Dua Lipa, FKA Twigs and Arón Piper situation is literally an Elite episode," one fan wrote, referencing the Netflix teen drama in which he portrays Ander Muñoz.

Fans are questioning if they are in the midst of a messy love triangle, or perhaps stirring up some chatter ahead of Dua and Twigs' collab Why Don't You Love Me.