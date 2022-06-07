Thousands Make Up Migrant Caravan Heading Toward United States Border
With the Summit of the Americas looming, thousands of migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the United States border.
According to Yahoo! News, some 6,000 people, including many from Venezuela and Central America, are making their way here from the southern tip of Mexico as part of a caravan. The caravan is likely one of the biggest in recent years.
With migration one of the key issues for the Summit of the Americas, the group began a 1,270-mile trip from Tapachula, Mexico, which is near the country's border with Guatemala, toward the United States, Yahoo! reported.
The organizers say the thousands of migrants on the way include people fleeing instability, violence and poverty, according to Yahoo. One migrant told Reuters that he was heading this way because he grew tired of waiting for a humanitarian visa.
"We want a future for our family," Robinson Reyes, 35, of Colombia, told Reuters. "We are not violent. We just want a better future."
Reyes added that the caravan was timed to coincide with the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which is expected to come away with new plans to deal with mass migration from Latin America.
"That's why we went out today," he said. "God willing, they can talk and resolve this."
Vice President Kamala Harris announced $1.9 billion in new funding from private sector companies to help with progress in northern Central America.
Some politicians, mostly right-leaning legislators, have chided the Biden Administration for its handling of the immigration crisis as the southern border.
On June 7, Texas Republican congressional candidate Irene Aremendariz-Jackson told Fox News that U.S. leaders need to "stand up for Americans" instead of catering to illegal immigrants.
"Chaos kills," she said, quoting former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, adding, "enough with the demands and enough with the porous borders."