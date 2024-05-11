Drake Relists $88 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

The home's official listing on the Beverly Hills Estates, Inc. website reads, "Nestled behind a long private gated drive, this exquisite celebrity compound sits on nearly three-level acres boasting unrivaled privacy and security, just moments from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Designed by the renowned KAA Associates, this sprawling property spans approx. 25,000 SF of living space, perfectly suited for grand scale entertaining and showcasing world-class art collections."

"Stunning canyon, city, and ocean views serve as a breathtaking backdrop to all main rooms, each of which is thoughtfully oriented towards approx. 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds," the description continues. "The main house features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, library, and 2 family rooms - 1 of which doubles as a professional screening room."

"Additional 3 ensuite bedrooms for staff. The latest and greatest amenities including a garage for 11 cars, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room. A pool/guest house with a mosaic-tiled pool and indoor/outdoor kitchen, as well as a hidden tennis court and orchard, complete this estate.