'Disappointing': Dr. Phil Faces Backlash for Defending Trump After Guilty Verdict and Condemning Testimony That Helped Convict Ex-Prez
Dr. Phil McGraw and CNN host Abby Phillip had a tense exchange about former president Donald Trump's guilty verdict in the hush money trial during an awkward interview, sparking fresh backlash against the famed talk show personality.
"What was the point of this? Why do you put people on your show to say things you know are wrong?" one viewer asked on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's so disappointing to see so many folks we all liked, resort to backing [Trump]," another wrote.
"Please stop interviewing these Republican shills and charlatans. Phil McGraw is not a lawyer and has no idea what he is talking about. Never has," a third resounded via X, formerly Twitter.
McGraw spoke with the journalist after he sat down with Trump to discuss his criminal indictments, presidential campaign, and more following his guilty verdict of all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up allegations of an affair from adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called the trial a "rigged witch hunt."
On Thursday night, Phillip asked why McGraw felt Trump "didn't get due process."
"Well, I think it's a number of things. I think there, from a jury standpoint, and, again, let me be clear, I'm not a lawyer, I look at it from, in terms of what the jury was given to solve this puzzle," Dr. Phil explained, claiming jurors heard things he perceived as "very prejudicial" and unrelated.
"I think there are some things that are considered black letter law or hornbook law, that's just really not something that is controversial at all that was violated," McGraw continued. "I think you don't have someone that is considered to be an accomplice … in a crime that has pled out or made a non-prosecution agreement and allow that information into the jury's awareness."
Phillip perceived this remark as a statement about former Trump fixer-turned-key witness Michael Cohen, firing back that it's "not uncommon" for accomplices to testify "in subsequent trials for their alleged co-conspirators."
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance charges. He was sentenced to three years behind bars, but spent some of that time in home confinement.
"I think the fact that he made an agreement to say that he is guilty of the crime that the defendant is being tried for prejudices the jury that, hey, here's someone that's supposedly an accomplice that has said Im guilty of this," McGraw told Phillip. "That prejudices a jury about the person that's currently on trial for the same crime."