Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dorit Kemsley

EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley Lifts the Lid on Plastic Surgery Procedures — As 'RHOBH' Star Admits Her 'Face Has Changed'

A photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley got candid about her plastic surgery.

Profile Image

June 5 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dorit Kemsley got brutally honest after plastic surgery rumors, claiming she has nothing to hide.

In her memoir, Unburdened, she claimed the only true surgery she's had was getting her breasts done, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Otherwise, she wrote, "For the record: no nose job. No facelift. No chin implant. No cheek implants. No reconstructive anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Dorit Kemsely Dispels Face Transplant Rumors

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley insisted she's had minimal work done.

Article continues below advertisement

As a Housewife, Kemsley's body has been a constant subject of speculation, but she doesn't fully understand, considering her transparency about her breasts.

The 49-year-old wrote, "I always found it odd that people assume I would admit to one surgery and lie about another. What would be the difference?"

In a further show of honesty, she admitted to having Botox and filler, a common cosmetic move in Los Angeles. Plus, Kemsley noted, she has veneers, which she believes "can transform a face more dramatically than most people realize."

Article continues below advertisement

Dorit Admits She's Open to Surgery in the Future

A photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

She admitted he'd be willing to get surgery in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Kemsley also didn't rule out the possibility of procedures in the future. "I’m not dogmatic about it," she said. "I’m sure I’ll wake up one day and say, 'Okay—it’s time.'"

She went on to make a vow to fans – she won't lie about it. In the meantime, though, Kemsley claimed she's "perfectly content" with aging.

Further, she explained why fans might have noticed some changes in her face. She added, "My face has changed because I have changed. Because I’ve aged. Because I’ve refined. Because I’ve learned what suits me and what doesn’t."

Article continues below advertisement

Dorit Calls Out 'RHOB' Storyline About Surgery

A photo of Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley
Source: MEGA

The star criticized those who speak about her surgeries with authority.

Article continues below advertisement

Kemsley called out the public's speculation about her body, showing just how ludicrous some of the allegations were, including a claim she had a "face transplant." She even accused producers of dragging out the plastic surgery rumors as more of a storyline on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills than anything about her interpersonal relationships.

"People don’t say, 'Maybe she’s had something done.' They say it like a fact," she says. "Like they were in the operating room holding my hand. At this point, some people speak about my alleged surgeries with such authority I half expect them to send me my own post-op instructions."

Some of the most egregious of plastic surgery rumors have been peddled online by fans who described her as "unrecognizable."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
A photo of Candace Owens alongside a photo of Laura Loomer

Candace Owens Claims Trump Loyalist Laura Loomer Is 'Going Through a Psychiatric Episode' as Nasty Feud Rages On — 'I’m Genuinely Trying to Help You

Photo of Tom Hardy

EXCLUSIVE: One of Hollywood's 'Most Difficult Leading Men' Costs TV Bosses Millions After Shock Firing From Hit Show

Article continues below advertisement

The Reality Star Dishes on Her Divorce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Dorit Kemsely and Paul Kemsley
Source: MEGA

She also detailed the breakdown of her relationship.

Kemsley's book largely centered on her life in the limelight. However, it was also reflective and retrospective.

She described her relationship with Paul "PK" Kemsley, detailing both the rise and its ultimate collapse. According to Dorit, PK, 58, was the one who wanted her to take a risk with the reality show as he saw celebrity as "currency" in the Hills.

Dorit was far more reserved and nervous. However, the show wasn't what brought upon their demise. Instead, she found herself feeling increasingly distant from PK after a terrifying home break-in.

After Dorit was held at gun point in a home robbery, she found little support from PK. Instead, she claimed, he was frequently away working on a separate project while she needed his support.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.