EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley Lifts the Lid on Plastic Surgery Procedures — As 'RHOBH' Star Admits Her 'Face Has Changed'

In her memoir, Unburdened, she claimed the only true surgery she's had was getting her breasts done, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Otherwise, she wrote, "For the record: no nose job. No facelift. No chin implant. No cheek implants. No reconstructive anything."

In a further show of honesty, she admitted to having Botox and filler, a common cosmetic move in Los Angeles. Plus, Kemsley noted, she has veneers, which she believes "can transform a face more dramatically than most people realize."

The 49-year-old wrote, "I always found it odd that people assume I would admit to one surgery and lie about another. What would be the difference?"

She admitted he'd be willing to get surgery in the future.

Further, she explained why fans might have noticed some changes in her face. She added, "My face has changed because I have changed. Because I’ve aged. Because I’ve refined. Because I’ve learned what suits me and what doesn’t."

She went on to make a vow to fans – she won't lie about it. In the meantime, though, Kemsley claimed she's "perfectly content" with aging.

However, Kemsley also didn't rule out the possibility of procedures in the future. "I’m not dogmatic about it," she said. "I’m sure I’ll wake up one day and say, 'Okay—it’s time.'"

The star criticized those who speak about her surgeries with authority.

Kemsley called out the public's speculation about her body, showing just how ludicrous some of the allegations were, including a claim she had a "face transplant." She even accused producers of dragging out the plastic surgery rumors as more of a storyline on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills than anything about her interpersonal relationships.

"People don’t say, 'Maybe she’s had something done.' They say it like a fact," she says. "Like they were in the operating room holding my hand. At this point, some people speak about my alleged surgeries with such authority I half expect them to send me my own post-op instructions."

Some of the most egregious of plastic surgery rumors have been peddled online by fans who described her as "unrecognizable."