EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Horror — 'RHOBH' Star Reveals the Moment She Needed Ex PK Most During Ordeal That 'Stole Her Appetite for Life'
June 4 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
Dorit Kemsley woke up in October 2021 to armed men in her bedroom – and that moment became a turning point in her life and relationship.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up in her recent memoir, Unburdened, about that fateful night, admitting her estranged Paul "PK" Kemsley was absent.
At the time, Dorit returned early from a family trip with their children after producers decided to get an early start on filming, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Due to business plans, PK, 58, stayed behind, leaving Dorit, 49, to face a traumatizing night alone.
Dorit Kemsley Shares the Moment PK Wasn't There
In her book, Dorit recalled her own fear after she woke up to armed men in her bedroom. The thieves hauled designer bags, clothes, and other goods into a duvet cover as they pointed a gun at her.
She begged them to leave her children to sleep safely.
The men, ultimately, left with their treasure, leaving a panicked Dorit to call neighbors and 9-1-1. While she had the intention to call her husband when the men left, he was on the other side of the world, likely asleep.
"It was the moment I needed him most. And he wasn’t there," she wrote, calling the incident the first time her heart broke as she dispelled theories about infidelity. She further called her early return home "the most significant and terrifying turning points of (her) life."
Dorit Suffers From PTSD After the Incident
Her life moved forward after the armed robbery, though she battled through PTSD.
Dorit explained her decision to continue filming the show's season, admitting no one would have blamed her for stepping away. Nonetheless, she clung onto some form of normalcy and, for her, that meant pushing forward with the show.
However, in her life, Dorit found herself bogged down with heavy emotions.
"This is something people don’t understand about PTSD: It doesn’t only steal your sense of safety; it steals your appetite for life," she wrote.
PK Was 'Looking for Expansion' Rather Than Stability
While Dorit was piecing herself and her life together, PK began his own project, which often took him abroad.
She explained, "I was trying to restore a sense of safety while he was talking about expansion. I was looking inward, trying to repair something fragile, while he was looking outward, energized by what was next."
Their marriage's breakdown, she explained, "wasn't explosive."
Rather than fighting and anger, they found themselves diverging. In her memoir, she accused him of using his independent project as an "escape," distancing himself from the "proximity" of her fear.
The time following the break-in was just as impactful as the moment itself. As she tried to "stabilize" her home, she found that it was missing PK.
She added, "I am strong. But strength is not the same as not needing someone."
The trauma she experienced clarified to her what she needed most: closeness. However, she found separation from PK instead.
"It was not malicious. Just misaligned," she admitted.
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Dorit Filed for Divorce in 2024
Dorit and PK announced their separation on May 9, 2024, amid his recovery process. In fact, according to Dorit's memoir, it was PK's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor who "casually and plainly" suggested the space between them.
She wrote, "PK couldn’t even say the words himself. He had a representative speak on his behalf. At that moment, something inside me went very quiet."
They officially filed for divorce on April 25, 2025, the same day PK was photographed sharing PDA with another woman.
In her memoir, Dorit maintained she does not believe PK was unfaithful during their relationship.