EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Horror — 'RHOBH' Star Reveals the Moment She Needed Ex PK Most During Ordeal That 'Stole Her Appetite for Life'

Dorit Kemsley woke up in October 2021 to armed men in her bedroom – and that moment became a turning point in her life and relationship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up in her recent memoir, Unburdened, about that fateful night, admitting her estranged Paul "PK" Kemsley was absent.

At the time, Dorit returned early from a family trip with their children after producers decided to get an early start on filming, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Due to business plans, PK, 58, stayed behind, leaving Dorit, 49, to face a traumatizing night alone.