‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley & PK’s Mansion Flooded After Reality Stars ‘Accidentally Left the Water Running’: Lawsuit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and PK Kemsley’s mansion was severely damaged after the couple left the water running in one of their bathrooms, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo stars sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London – along with several other defendants — for breach of contract, fraud, and negligence.
In the lawsuit, Dorit and PK said they own a home in Encino, California. The couple said the lawsuit was brought over an insurance claim they made over water damage.
The suit said, on June 26, 2020, the couple “accidentally left the water running in their minor daughter’s bathroom on the second floor of the property, which caused water to flow through the bathroom, the adjacent bedroom closet, and down to the office on the first floor, along with the entry of the property.”
Dorit and PK said they made monthly premium payments on a policy with Lloyd’s. After the bathroom incident, the duo said they submitted a claim through their lawyer.
They said Lloyd’s assigned the claim to third parties to handle and assess the damage. Dorit and PK claim they were never allowed to speak to an actual rep from Lloyd’s.
The reality stars said they hired a professional water mitigation company, ServiceMaster Recovery by C2C Restoration, to use equipment to dry out the home.
The lawsuit accused the third parties of being negligent and incompetent to perform the work for which they were hired — which included evaluating the estimate of the damages.
Dorit and PK accused Lloyd’s of breach of contact for failing to properly reimburse them for the water damage and forcing them to incur unnecessary expenses.
The lawsuit, which sought unspecified damages, was dismissed by the RHOBH stars before Lloyd’s had the chance to respond.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the insurance drama, Dorit was recently sued by a private nurse over an unpaid invoice for post-care provided following alleged plastic surgery.
The nurse, a woman named Natalie Vanderstay, demanded Dorit pay $8,600 in damages.
Natalie said, “I am a private duty nurse and I provided medical services for [Dorit]. [Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician's orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns.”
The nurse added, “I submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me.”
A judge granted Natalie’s motion for a default judgment. The nurse is now attempting to collect on the debt.