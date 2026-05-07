EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donny Osmond's Once in a Lifetime Love Story and How He Still 'Insists' Debbie Is His 'One and Only' — As Couple Celebrates 48th Anniversary

Donny and Debbie's budding romance had an unexpected start. They first met in high school when she was a cheerleader – but there was one big problem, she was dating his brother, Jay, at the time.

"Donny thought she was amazing, and one night at an Elton John concert he attended with Deb and Jay, he looked over at her and thought, ‘That’s the girl I’m going to marry,'" an insider said.

The first time he called her to ask her out on a date – presumably when she was no longer with Jay, as they only dated briefly – she hung up on him, according to the insider, but a "couple years later," Debbie decided to give him a chance.