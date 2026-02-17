Donny Osmond Sued by Fan With 'Life-Altering Injury' After Being Smacked in Head by 'Prop' Tossed into Crowd During Concert

Joanne Julkowski from Illinois claims a "lighted ball" struck her in the head, leaving her with permanent eye damage, while attending his gig inside Harrah's Showroom during Osmond's long-running Las Vegas residency in 2024.

A Donny Osmond fan is suing the veteran singer after suffering a "life-altering" injury from a prop thrown into the crowd during a concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fan, Joanne Julkowski, claims they needed surgery after being struck on the back of their head.

According to the lawsuit, the prop propelled into the crowd struck Julkowski in the back of the head, triggering a chain of injuries that culminated in retinal detachment and surgery.

She filed the civil complaint on February 10 in Clark County District Court, almost two years after the alleged incident occurred.

The lawsuit alleges that the illuminated props are routinely launched into the audience as part of the show's interactive elements.

The complaint further warns the lighted balls "were capable of causing injury to concertgoers upon forceful impact," raising questions about whether sufficient safety precautions were in place before they were introduced into a packed auditorium.