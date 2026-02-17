Your tip
Donny Osmond Sued by Fan With 'Life-Altering Injury' After Being Smacked in Head by 'Prop' Tossed into Crowd During Concert

picture of Donny Osmond
Source: MEGA

Donny Osmond is being sued by a fan who claims to have suffered 'life altering' injures after being hit on head by prop at one of his gigs.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

A Donny Osmond fan is suing the veteran singer after suffering a "life-altering" injury from a prop thrown into the crowd during a concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joanne Julkowski from Illinois claims a "lighted ball" struck her in the head, leaving her with permanent eye damage, while attending his gig inside Harrah's Showroom during Osmond's long-running Las Vegas residency in 2024.

Details of Brutal Injury Suffered

picture of Donny Osmond
Source: MEGA

The fan, Joanne Julkowski, claims they needed surgery after being struck on the back of their head.

According to the lawsuit, the prop propelled into the crowd struck Julkowski in the back of the head, triggering a chain of injuries that culminated in retinal detachment and surgery.

She filed the civil complaint on February 10 in Clark County District Court, almost two years after the alleged incident occurred.

The lawsuit alleges that the illuminated props are routinely launched into the audience as part of the show's interactive elements.

The complaint further warns the lighted balls "were capable of causing injury to concertgoers upon forceful impact," raising questions about whether sufficient safety precautions were in place before they were introduced into a packed auditorium.

picture of Donny Osmond
Source: MEGA

The alleged injuries sustained by Julkowski could lead to permanent vision loss.

The lawsuit claims during the segment, when the props were deployed, the showroom was intentionally darkened.

According to the complaint, the lighting conditions were "thereby reducing visibility for patrons and limiting their ability to perceive, track, and avoid the oversized, lighted balls moving through the crowd."

The lawsuit states Julkowski "sustained serious injuries," including a retinal injury to her right eye that ultimately progressed into retinal detachment – a serious condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if untreated.

The complaint says Julkowski required surgery to repair the damage.

How Much Money is The Fan Seeking in Her Lawsuit?

picture of Donny Osmond
Source: MEGA

The Osmond fan is is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

The lawsuit accuses Osmond, his production company, and the casino of failing to adequately protect audience members from foreseeable harm.

The Illinoisan is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 for multiple expenses, including past and future pain, suffering, and medical expenses, plus punitive damages, "lost wages, and loss of earning capacity."

Osmond, 68, first kicked off his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas, which is operated by Caesars Entertainment, in 2021.

The show covers much of his decades-long career and even features an appearance by an A.I. version of Osmond's 14-year-old self.

During the concert, Osmond also performs a Broadway-style version of his hit I’ll Make a Man out of You, which was featured in the Disney classic Mulan.

picture of Rod Stewart
Source: MEGA

Fellow veteran rocker Rod Stewart has also had fans injured by balls tossed into the crowd at his Las Vegas gigs.

Celebrity residencies are big business in Las Vegas, with many legendary stars, including Adele and Sir Rod Stewart, signing on to extended appearances at venues in the city.

Scottish rocker Stewart, 81, admitted some fans were injured by flying balls during his Vegas residency and while he was on tour.

The Maggie May singer revealed one of his friends was struck by a ball kicked into the crowd at one of his concerts.

"But, you know, I got one or two lawsuits," the rocker said. "In fact, when I got to the Hollywood Bowl last year, a dear friend who came all the way over to see me got smashed in the face with a ball."

"It broke his glasses," he continued. "He's still having operations. It was very upsetting for both of us. I said, 'You've got to keep your eye on the ball in all sports, Mate.'"

