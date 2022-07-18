Shameless! Donald Trump Still Raising Political Donations Only Days After Ex-Wife Ivana's Death
Donald Trump has continued begging for donations from his supporters despite his late ex-wife Ivana Trump yet to be laid in the ground, Radar has learned.
The ex-Prez and his team fired off a fundraising email on Monday morning selling shirts with Donald’s face plastered all over it.
“These shirts are a MASTERPIECE and a true symbol of my SAVE AMERICA movement. I only want my most devoted Patriots to have one, which is why I set one aside for YOU,” the email read.
Trump said to claim the shirt all his supporter had to do was donate at least $45 by tonight. The email also provided links to his followers to donate $50, $100 and $250.
“Don’t wait; step up and claim your Trump Rally Shirt before it’s too late,” the email signed by Trump read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently told reporters he's made his decision on whether he will run in 2024 but has yet to reveal it.
“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” Trump said. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ivana was found dead inside her New York home last week. She was 73. The autopsy revealed the cause of death as blunt impact injuries to her torso.
Officials said she fell down her stairs and went into cardiac arrest. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday in New York.
Donald released a statement in which he called his ex-wife a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman.”
The former President said, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
“Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” Eric, Ivanka, and Don Jr. said before adding, “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”