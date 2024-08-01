Donald Trump Admits Sonya Massey Shooting 'Didn't Look Good'… But Doubles Down on Promise to Give Police 'Immunity From Prosecution'

Donald Trump doubled down on his promise to give members of law enforcement “immunity from prosecution” as he reacted to the death of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman shot in the face by a white deputy while suffering a mental health crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Former Illinois deputy Sean Grayson was stripped of his badge and charged with murder as an internal investigation allegedly found critical lapses in his response. Investigators said he failed to follow non-violent protocols or give medical assistance after the shooting.

When asked about the incident, Trump said he didn't know all of the "exact" details, but admitted it "didn't look good."