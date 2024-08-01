Donald Trump Admits Sonya Massey Shooting 'Didn't Look Good'… But Doubles Down on Promise to Give Police 'Immunity From Prosecution'
Donald Trump doubled down on his promise to give members of law enforcement “immunity from prosecution” as he reacted to the death of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman shot in the face by a white deputy while suffering a mental health crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former Illinois deputy Sean Grayson was stripped of his badge and charged with murder as an internal investigation allegedly found critical lapses in his response. Investigators said he failed to follow non-violent protocols or give medical assistance after the shooting.
When asked about the incident, Trump said he didn't know all of the "exact" details, but admitted it "didn't look good."
He added: “I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it at all."
The former president made the comments to a Semafor reporter during a meeting of the national Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday, just weeks after a bullet grazed his ear in an attempted assassination.
He argued: "There's a big difference between being a bad person and making an innocent mistake — but if somebody made an innocent mistake, I would want to help that person."
At a rally In May, the GOP candidate declared he would "give our police their power back" if elected, saying: "We are going to give them immunity from prosecution.”
When asked at Wednesday's meeting about what kind of scenario would meet his standards for "immunity", Trump responded it could apply when an official "go[es] after somebody, and it’s a very close call and very dangerous."
“Sometimes you have less than a second to make a life-and-death decision, and sometimes very bad decisions are made. They’re not made from an evil standpoint, but they’re made from the standpoint of, they made a mistake.”
Grayson, 30, is behind bars without bond, and has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.
The former deputy – whose checkered past includes two DUI convictions – was hired in May 2023 and dismissed the day he was indicted for Massey's murder.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a prowler near Massey's home on July 6. When they arrived, the "visibly distressed" woman greeted the officials with a request: "Don't hurt me."
She could be heard saying the words “please, God" and asking for a Bible while looking for her ID. However, after Massey told him "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus", Grayson allegedly pointed his gun at her face and fired three times.
RadarOnline.com also reported, Sonya's mother called 911 and begged dispatchers not to hurt the 36-year-old as she informed them her daughter was suffering a "mental breakdown" the day before Massey's death.
“When she gets upset, she thinks everybody’s after her, like paranoid-schizophrenic.”
The worried mother told the dispatcher: “Please don’t send no combative policemen that are prejudiced."
Chief Deputy Anthony Mayfield wrote in an investigation report that “Grayson immediately escalated to deadly force." He also noted Massey "was not making any aggressive movements, only talking.”
Mayfield said Grayson's failure to “attempt non-violent strategies and techniques” led to Massey’s death.
