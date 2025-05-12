Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Something Better To Do? President Donald Trump Has 'Skipped Out On All But 12 Of His Daily Intelligence Briefings' Since Taking Office

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump hasn't been prioritizing his daily intelligence briefings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Round two for Donald Trump, but his crucial daily briefings are still on the back burner.

Since January, the president has attended just 12 intelligence briefings – a surprisingly low number even by his first-term standards, sparking fresh concerns over his lack of attention to critical updates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

donald trump skip daily intelligence briefings office presidency
Source: MEGA

Reports indicate Trump received just two in-person intelligence briefings per month during the first three months of 2025 before moving to a weekly schedule last month.

Despite dealing with high-stakes diplomacy in other countries, the commander-in-chief has mostly ghosted the intel community’s most important briefing tool – which offers the intelligence community's overview of the nation’s most urgent national security threats.

During his first term, the president averaged two per week – the same as Joe Biden.

Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump's Shrinking Intel Briefings

photo of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The erratic schedule comes as Trump juggles peace efforts in Gaza and Ukraine, nuclear talks with Iran, and growing threats from Russia and China.

The unusually low number this time around has alarmed many in and around the intelligence community, who were already wary of Trump’s act-first, assess-later style of leadership.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement: "It’s sadly clear that President Trump doesn’t value the expertise of and dangerous work performed by our intelligence professionals each and every day, and unfortunately, it leaves the American people increasingly vulnerable to threats we ought to see coming."

Not every president sticks to the same briefing routine – and Trump isn’t totally off-script compared to past leaders.

However, he's reportedly been skipping reading "the book," the vital, labor-intensive intelligence summary compiled daily by analysts and delivered five days a week to him and top aides.

Add to that his hit-or-miss attendance at in-person briefings – key moments where presidents get classified updates on global crises and covert operations – and critics say Trump may be flying blind while the world burns.

Former intelligence officials say these briefings are crucial for guiding high-stakes diplomacy by revealing foreign governments' intentions.

trump
Source: MEGA

White House officials worry fewer top officials see the PDB, casting doubt on whether Trump gets unfiltered intel.

While White House officials insist he stays informed through regular contact with national security leaders, former intelligence officials warn that skipping the President’s Daily Brief (PDB) limits direct exposure to unbiased intelligence.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said: "The president is constantly apprised of classified briefings and is regularly in touch with his national security team.

"The entire intelligence community actively informs President Trump in real time about critical national security developments."

donald trumpexecutive order
Source: Mega

Experts warn Trump’s scaled-back briefings may mean he’s missing critical, unfiltered intel.

Trump’s first term saw high turnover in his national security team – a trend continuing with the recent ousting of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Experts say trained intelligence briefers are vital for delivering unfiltered, nuanced information to the president, which may be lacking with Trump’s reduced briefing schedule.

While briefing habits vary by president – George W. Bush preferred daily in-person sessions, Obama often read the PDB book, and Biden uses it to spark policy discussions – Trump has been known to skip reading the PDB and responds better to visual summaries and storytelling.

