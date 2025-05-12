Something Better To Do? President Donald Trump Has 'Skipped Out On All But 12 Of His Daily Intelligence Briefings' Since Taking Office

Despite dealing with high-stakes diplomacy in other countries, the commander-in-chief has mostly ghosted the intel community’s most important briefing tool – which offers the intelligence community's overview of the nation’s most urgent national security threats.

Reports say Trump received only two in-person intelligence updates per month in the first quarter of 2025 before switching to weekly briefings in April.

During his first term, the president averaged two per week – the same as Joe Biden.