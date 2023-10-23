Your tip
‘Red Haired Weirdo’: Donald Trump Rages After Audio Leaks Of Australian Billionaire Talking About Ex-President Spilling Secrets

Trump has denied telling secrets to the billionaire.

Oct. 23 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Donald Trump attacked the Australian billionaire who was caught on tape talking about the secrets the ex-president shared at Mar-a-Lago during his time in office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, a secret recording of Anthony Pratt was exposed which showed him talking about his relationship with Trump.

Trump went on a rage this morning.

Pratt is listed as a potential witness in Trump’s criminal case over his handling of classified documents. The New York Times previously reported that Trump had leaked classified information about nuclear submarines owned by the U.S. to Pratt.

In the audio, Pratt compared Trump’s actions to that of the mafia and said the then-president knew, “exactly what to say — and what not to say — so that he avoids jail. But gets so close to it that it looks to everyone like he's breaking the law."

Pratt also described Trump telling him all about his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Trump said, 'You know that Ukraine phone call? That was nothing compared to what I usually do'. He said, 'that Ukraine phone call, that's nothing compared to what we usually talk about,'" said Pratt.

Trump reportedly told Pratt about his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump caught wind of the audio tape and decided to address it this morning on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He told his supporters, “The Failing New York Times story, leaked by Deranged Jack Smith and the Biden “Political Opponent Abuser” DOJ, about a red-haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News.”

Jack Smith brought charges against Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

He denied spilling secrets to the billionaire. He added, “I never spoke to him about Submarines, but I did speak to him about creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, because that’s what I’m all about – JOBS, A GREAT ECONOMY, LOW TAXES, NO INFLATION, ENERGY DOMINANCE, STRONG BORDERS, NO ENDLESS WARS, LOW INTEREST RATES, and much more!”

The ex-president ended, “Maggie Hagerman and the Misfits never called me for a comment. Why would they, they just write anything they want. Whether it’s correct or not is of ZERO importance to them. “All the News That’s Unfit To Print.” That’s why we call it the Fake News!”

