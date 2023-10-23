‘Red Haired Weirdo’: Donald Trump Rages After Audio Leaks Of Australian Billionaire Talking About Ex-President Spilling Secrets

Pratt is listed as a potential witness in Trump’s criminal case over his handling of classified documents. The New York Times previously reported that Trump had leaked classified information about nuclear submarines owned by the U.S. to Pratt.

In the audio, Pratt compared Trump’s actions to that of the mafia and said the then-president knew, “exactly what to say — and what not to say — so that he avoids jail. But gets so close to it that it looks to everyone like he's breaking the law."