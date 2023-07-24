‘Most Corrupt President in the History’: Donald Trump Rages at Joe Biden in Early Morning Rant
Ex-president Donald Trump unleashed on Joe Biden for being the “most corrupt President in the history of the United States” — only hours after attacking Jack Smith’s ongoing investigation into his actions on January 6th, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This morning, Trump wrote a fiery message to his followers denouncing his fellow Republicans for failing to take action against the “Radical Left Democrats.”
He wrote, “Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day. But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican “leadership” in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?”
The post came after Trump unloaded on Biden and the Department of Justice last night.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'He's Just So Stupid': Joe Scarborough Viciously Trolls Donald Trump for 'Threatening' Special Counsel Jack Smith
- 'Very Dangerous Idea’: Donald Trump Warns About His ‘Passionate’ Supporters When Grilled About Potential Prison Time
- 'He Needs to Endorse Me—Today!' Trump's Threat to Kevin McCarthy REVEALED: House Speaker Brokered Peace Instead, Pledged to Vote To Expunge The Don's Impeachments in Bid 'To Calm' Raging Ex-Prez
“How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.’S & A.G.’S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN?” he asked. “DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE “MONSTERS” FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!”
Trump continued, “Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before - Why did they wait to bring them NOW - A virtually unheard-of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump revealed he was notified by Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6th grand jury. The ex-president said he received a letter from Smith informing him that he could face another set of criminal charges — on top of the charges over his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and the other case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claims the investigations are apart of a “witch hunt” against him.