Donald Trump Says He Had No Idea About Ye's Anti-Semitic Rants Before Mar-a-Lago Meetup With Disgraced Rapper & White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump claimed that he was not aware of rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants before their Mar-a-Lago meetup with White nationalist Nick Fuentes, revealing that he would have not been a "happy camper" if he would have known.
RadarOnline.com has learned the former president addressed the controversy surrounding West, who legally changed his name to Ye, months after the trio's private dinner in November.
During a sit-down interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said he had no idea about Ye's beliefs or attitudes on the matter considering the Famous hitmaker never brought the subject up.
As we previously reported, the Yeezy designer first sparked fury last fall when he tweeted that he was going to "go def con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." His follow-up social media posts and comments in interviews resulted in his dissolved lucrative deals with Balenciaga and Adidas.
"When I was with him, he didn't say that," Trump told Hannity. "And when he asked me to have dinner because he needed some help, I didn't say, 'Well, what the problem?'"
"I'm not reading about Kanye," Trump clarified during his chat with the Fox News personality. "I'm reading about President Xi and I'm reading about Putin and Kim Jong-un."
Their dinner took place at Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, resort shortly before Thanksgiving and after he announced his third consecutive bid for the White House.
"The master troll got trolled," an insider said following their meetup, saying that "Kanye punked Trump" by bringing Fuentes along.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was among those to speak out to condemn the 45th president for his friendly dinner with Ye and Fuentes.
"There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," McConnell said.
Trump fired back, blasting McConnell as a "loser" for the Republican Party "who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky" without his endorsement.
As for Fuentes, Trump said, "I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren't expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn't have been accepted."
The former president is currently embroiled in a number of legal battles, one of which has a grand jury weighing evidence to decide whether or not he should be indicted on charges relating to hush money payments made in 2016 to former adult star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.