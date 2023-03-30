Donald Trump Says He Had No Idea About Ye's Anti-Semitic Rants Before Mar-a-Lago Meetup With Disgraced Rapper & White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

During a sit-down interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said he had no idea about Ye's beliefs or attitudes on the matter considering the Famous hitmaker never brought the subject up.

As we previously reported, the Yeezy designer first sparked fury last fall when he tweeted that he was going to "go def con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." His follow-up social media posts and comments in interviews resulted in his dissolved lucrative deals with Balenciaga and Adidas.

"When I was with him, he didn't say that," Trump told Hannity. "And when he asked me to have dinner because he needed some help, I didn't say, 'Well, what the problem?'"