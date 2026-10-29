EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Mocked for 'Becoming Sexual Assault Counsellor' to Mike Tyson

Tyson, 60, was convicted of sexually assaulting beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington, then 18, at an Indianapolis hotel in July 1991.

Trump weighed in on the case despite his own legal history, including a 2023 civil jury verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump said in TYSON: "I think Mike shouldn't have testified."

The president added: "I'm not sure that he did a bad job in testifying. But one thing with Mike, he's very truthful. And I think the truth hurt him... in this case."

His remarks have invited mockery from critics who say they effectively cast the president as an "adviser" on how a convicted r-pist might have handled his courtroom defense.

One said: "The president of the United States is now a r-pe case adviser… as he faces a charge of r-pe. You couldn't write it."