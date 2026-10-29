EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Mocked for 'Becoming Sexual Assault Counsellor' to Mike Tyson
Oct. 28 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being ridiculed over his apparent role as a "r-pe trial adviser" to Mike Tyson, after suggesting the convicted boxer damaged his defense by telling the truth in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president offered his assessment of Tyson's 1992 r-pe trial in the new Netflix documentary TYSON, which premiered earlier this month – shortly before Trump faced new scrutiny after House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 53-page report on Monday, October 26, alleging he sexually assaulted former Miss Switzerland contestant Beatrice Keul at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993.
Trump Mocked for Advising Mike Tyson
Tyson, 60, was convicted of sexually assaulting beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington, then 18, at an Indianapolis hotel in July 1991.
Trump weighed in on the case despite his own legal history, including a 2023 civil jury verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.
Trump said in TYSON: "I think Mike shouldn't have testified."
The president added: "I'm not sure that he did a bad job in testifying. But one thing with Mike, he's very truthful. And I think the truth hurt him... in this case."
His remarks have invited mockery from critics who say they effectively cast the president as an "adviser" on how a convicted r-pist might have handled his courtroom defense.
One said: "The president of the United States is now a r-pe case adviser… as he faces a charge of r-pe. You couldn't write it."
Trump Ridiculed Over Tyson's Conviction
The ridicule is part of a wave of mockery online battering the president ahead of the midterm elections.
A political strategist told us: "It's extraordinary to hear a sitting president offering advice about how a convicted rapist should have defended himself. Trump does sound less like a president and more like Tyson's personal r-pe trial counselor.
"The most astonishing part is Trump's suggestion that telling the truth was somehow Tyson's mistake. That's an extraordinary position for a president to take when discussing a r-pe conviction.
"There's a remarkable irony in Trump discussing how another man should have handled a sexual assault case when he has himself been found liable for sexual abuse. It's hardly the sort of legal expertise most presidents would want to advertise."
They added, "Trump has always had a soft spot for Tyson, but this goes beyond defending an old friend. He's effectively second-guessing the testimony of a man convicted of r-pe rather than focusing on what happened to the victim.
"At a time when Trump is back in the spotlight over his own conduct with women, appearing in a documentary to explain where a convicted r-pist went wrong in court is bound to attract criticism. It's an extraordinary choice of subject for a sitting president."
Trump's Longstanding Friendship With Mike Tyson
Trump's relationship with Tyson stretches back decades, when the future president promoted several of the heavyweight champion's biggest fights.
Trump Plaza's connected Convention Hall in Atlantic City hosted Tyson's bouts against Michael Spinks, Carl Williams, and Alex Stewart during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison following his conviction but served approximately three years before his release in March 1995.
During the trial, the boxer testified for 78 minutes, maintaining that his encounter with Washington had been consensual.
Prosecutors challenged inconsistencies in his testimony, while other witnesses described behavior they considered significant to the allegations.
Mike Tyson Denies Sexually Assaulting Desiree Washington
The TYSON documentary includes evidence from Dr. Thomas Richardson, an emergency room physician who examined Washington at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Richardson said Washington had abrasions consistent with sexual assault when she attended the hospital following the alleged attack. Other beauty pageant contestants described Tyson approaching women and openly expressing his sexual intentions.
During his testimony, Tyson acknowledged making an explicit sexual proposition to Washington.
His former chauffeur, Virginia Foster, also testified Washington appeared disheveled and was "in a state of shock" when she returned to a limousine following the encounter.
Foster additionally alleged Tyson had previously exposed himself to her and made unwanted advances. Tyson continues to deny r-ping Washington.
He said in the documentary: "She never said 'No.' I didn't cross a line."
The Netflix production also features testimony from Tyson's associates, including friend Dawn Milhouse, who questioned whether racial prejudice affected his chances of receiving a fair trial in Indiana.
Trump and Tyson have maintained their friendship despite the controversy surrounding the boxer's conviction and Trump's own controversies.
Tyson appeared at a Trump campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, this week, ahead of the midterm elections.
Addressing Republican supporters, Tyson described Trump as "my president."
He added: "There's no way in the world I would ever be here if it wasn't for a president like Donald Trump."