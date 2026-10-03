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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 80, Claims Jaxson Dart Introduced Him 'The Other Day' — Despite Giants QB's Rally Appearance Happening More Than 4 Months Ago

split image of Donald Trump and Jaxson Dart
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recalled Jaxson Dart's rally appearance while speaking in Alabama.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump appeared to have a loose definition of "the other day" during his Friday night rally in Mobile, Alabama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 80, used the phrase while recalling an appearance by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart that actually happened more than four months ago.

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Donald Trump Recalls Jaxson Dart Appearance

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image of Donald Trump claimed Jaxson Dart introduced him 'the other day.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Jaxson Dart introduced him 'the other day.'

Trump brought up Dart while discussing transgender women competing in women's sports.

"You know, I had a great quarterback introduce me the other day," Trump said.

The president did not mention Dart by name.

"He's a big fan of ours. And, uh, he's a great guy. Giants. You know who he is? Young, handsome, big, strong guy," he added.

Trump also referenced Dart's recent knee injury.

"And I asked him, I said – happened to get hurt, but he's gonna be back very soon – he's great," the president shared.

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Source: @ACYN/X

However, Jaxson Dart appeared at a rally in May.

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Donald Trump Asked Jaxson Dart About Women's Sports

image of Donald Trump recalled asking Jaxson Dart how he felt about transgender women playing in women's sports.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recalled asking Jaxson Dart how he felt about transgender women playing in women's sports.

Trump then recalled asking Dart about transgender women competing in women's sports.

"I said, 'Let me ask you a question. How do you feel about playing in women's sports?" Trump recalled.

"He looked at me like, 'Kind of a stupid question is that?'" the president added.

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Social Media Users Call Out Donald Trump's Memory

image of Social media users were quick to call out Donald Trump's memory issues.
Source: MEGA

Social media users were quick to call out Donald Trump's memory issues.

Trump's timeline slip-up was quickly picked up on social media.

"The other day?????" someone questioned.

"The other day? That was back in May... Looks like Trump's dementia is worsening..." a user accused.

"He can't remember his name but remembers his looks & muscle tone..." another wrote.

"Trump can't remember his name. He does that often now," someone else said.

One person shared, "I feel like his obsession with young, handsome, big, and strong is all envy. He keeps seeing these guys, and that's what sticks with him because it's the thing he can't be. No matter how much money he has."

Another added, "The dementia continues to progress. Time and names [are] increasingly lost as short-term memory fades. It's like the tide coming in and inexorably carrying out the present and leaving the past. The speeches now reflect this; back to the greatest hits of 2015. Pathetic."

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Jaxson Dart Introduced Donald Trump in May

image of Jaxson Dart introduced Donald Trump at a rally in Suffern, New York more than four months ago.
Source: MEGA

Jaxson Dart introduced Donald Trump at a rally in Suffern, New York more than four months ago.

The moment Trump remembered took place on May 22 in Suffern, New York.

Dart introduced Trump at the rally that was held at Rockland Community College.

Trump praised the young quarterback during that appearance, calling him a "future Hall of Famer" and saying he had "a lot of talent."

He also commented on Dart's physique, saying, "I'm looking at the legs. He's this beautiful guy. He's got legs like tree trunks! This is not a good thing for women. This would not be good. No, it's no good."

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