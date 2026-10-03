Donald Trump, 80, Claims Jaxson Dart Introduced Him 'The Other Day' — Despite Giants QB's Rally Appearance Happening More Than 4 Months Ago

Trump's timeline slip-up was quickly picked up on social media.

"The other day?????" someone questioned.

"The other day? That was back in May... Looks like Trump's dementia is worsening..." a user accused.

"He can't remember his name but remembers his looks & muscle tone..." another wrote.

"Trump can't remember his name. He does that often now," someone else said.

One person shared, "I feel like his obsession with young, handsome, big, and strong is all envy. He keeps seeing these guys, and that's what sticks with him because it's the thing he can't be. No matter how much money he has."

Another added, "The dementia continues to progress. Time and names [are] increasingly lost as short-term memory fades. It's like the tide coming in and inexorably carrying out the present and leaving the past. The speeches now reflect this; back to the greatest hits of 2015. Pathetic."