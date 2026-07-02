Trump Family Shake-Up: The Don's Granddaughter Kai, 19, 'Replaces' Ivanka as Prez's 'Favorite' Member — 'She Keeps Him Feeling Young'

Kai made it clear how at home she feels in the White House in a recent vlog, controversially calling it "my house" and recalling how she used to play soccer in the halls during The Don's first term.

She then took viewers on a tour, including the Oval Office, and gave a rare look at just how many gold fixtures the prez has had added to the decor.

"This is like his favorite thing on the planet, if you guys haven't noticed. But he loves gold. So, he added gold everywhere," Kai noted. "He has a very, very good attention to detail. So, everything that he thought should be gold, he made gold.

She also sat in the chair behind the Resolute Desk and showed off his infamous "Diet Coke button."