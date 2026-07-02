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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Family Shake-Up: The Don's Granddaughter Kai, 19, 'Replaces' Ivanka as Prez's 'Favorite' Member — 'She Keeps Him Feeling Young'

Photo of Ivanka, Kai and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA, @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump is reportedly The Don's new 'favorite.'

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July 2 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai, has reportedly dethroned his daughter, Ivanka, as the president's "favorite" family member, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old has quickly become one of Trump's most visible family companions, accompanying her grandfather to headline-grabbing events ranging from an NBA Finals game in New York to the star-studded UFC Freedom 250 celebration at the White House.

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Kai Trump Keeps Her Grandfather Donald 'Feeling Youg'

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Photo of Donald and Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

The duo smiled in a photo Kai Trump shared while riding aboard Air Force One.

“Kai has replaced Ivanka as Donald’s favorite,” a source spilled to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Naughty But Nice Substack. “She makes him laugh, keeps him feeling young, and genuinely loves being around him. He absolutely lights up whenever she’s with him.”

Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's eldest daughter has made her close relationship with her 80-year-old grandfather a centerpiece of her booming social media presence, treating her 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and 3 million Instagram followers to behind-the-scenes moments with the president that few others get to see.

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Donald and Kai Trump Have Shared Intereests

Photo of Donald and Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Donald and Kai Trump have a shared passion for golf.

"Donald loves that Kai connects with a younger generation," a second insider told Shuter.

“She’s fun, loyal, and authentic. Right now, she’s the Trump everyone wants to see — and Donald couldn’t be prouder," the spy noted about the teen.

Kai previously gave fans the occasional glimpse of her golf outings with her grandfather, but in recent months she's dramatically ramped up the commander-in-chief's presence in her YouTube vlogs.

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Kai Trump Has an All-Access Pass to Grandpa Donald's World

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump took her YouTube subscribers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Oval Office.

Kai made it clear how at home she feels in the White House in a recent vlog, controversially calling it "my house" and recalling how she used to play soccer in the halls during The Don's first term.

She then took viewers on a tour, including the Oval Office, and gave a rare look at just how many gold fixtures the prez has had added to the decor.

"This is like his favorite thing on the planet, if you guys haven't noticed. But he loves gold. So, he added gold everywhere," Kai noted. "He has a very, very good attention to detail. So, everything that he thought should be gold, he made gold.

She also sat in the chair behind the Resolute Desk and showed off his infamous "Diet Coke button."

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Photo of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump now lives a more private life in South Florida with her husband and three children.

Once a key power player in Donald's first administration, Ivanka, 44, has largely traded the political spotlight for a quieter life in the Miami area, where she's raising her three children with her husband, Jared Kushner.

She's also expanded her real estate interests since her father's return to the White House in 2025.

“Ivanka chose a quieter life,” another insider said of how much things have changed. “She didn’t lose Donald’s love, but she did give up the role of being the family member he most enjoys showing off. Kai has naturally stepped into that space."

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