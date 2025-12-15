Trump's Death Bombshell: The Don Admits Eldest Son Would 'Rather Be in Some Jungle' Than His Memorial and Gushes 'He's a Really Good Hunter'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Donald Trump seems worried his eventual funeral could be a lonely affair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, who has been outspoken lately about his desire to "get into heaven," said that when he dies, his eldest son and namesake, Don Jr., would rather be hunting in a jungle somewhere than mourning his fallen father.
Trump's Warning For his Son
Don Jr. is a notoriously avid hunter, something his father referenced at the White House Christmas Reception on Sunday.
During a rambling address, Trump, 79, brought up the memoir Venom and Valor, in which physician and former National Security Advisor James Jones detailed his experience being bitten by a snake in the Amazon before his time in the White House.
Trump used the doctor to make a point – "Wildlife always wins."
"I’m saying this for my son, by the way, because I have a son who would rather be in the jungle than any place on earth," Trump told the crowd. "When I kick the bucket someday, I figure, I think he'll be here for about two days.
"He'll go and pay his respects, and we'll say, 'Where's Don?' He'd rather be in some jungle, some – and he’s a really good hunter. But remember this. Wildlife always wins, unfortunately, in this case."
Hunting for Controversy
Don Jr.'s hunting hobby has landed him in trouble in the past. Earlier this year, he found himself in hot water for brazenly blasting a protected species of migratory bird during a trip to Italy.
The 47-year-old posted a damning video of himself celebrating his kills from a December hunt in Valle Pierimpie near Venice – including a rare ruddy shelduck he allegedly illegally shot out of the sky.
"This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area," Don Jr. boasted in the video while singling out the unlucky duck among his b----- haul of roughly half a dozen dead waterfowl. "But incredible shot."
Trouble in Italy
While the scion gushed about his new trophy, officials in Italy were livid. Furious Italian politicians were quick to react, with Andrea Zanoni, a regional councilor in Veneto, posting on social media: "Veneto and Italy are not the property of the USA."
Zanoni and Luana Zanella, a member of the national parliament, were considering pursuing punitive action because of Don Jr.'s duck hunt.
The controversy echoed another hunting trip of his in 2019, when he shamelessly shot and killed an endangered argali sheep in Mongolia – and was only issued a rare and coveted permit for the slaying after he left the country.
All Trumps Go to Heaven?
Meanwhile, Trump has been reflective on his eventual passing, talking about heaven quite often lately, and claiming in a past interview he's uncertain if he'll get there.
When speaking to a reporter on Air Force One, Trump made a staggering confession he doesn't believe there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.
"I really don’t. I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound," he boldly claimed. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people."