Trump's Death Bombshell: The Don Admits Eldest Son Would 'Rather Be in Some Jungle' Than His Memorial and Gushes 'He's a Really Good Hunter'

Don Jr. is a notoriously avid hunter, something his father referenced at the White House Christmas Reception on Sunday.

During a rambling address, Trump, 79, brought up the memoir Venom and Valor, in which physician and former National Security Advisor James Jones detailed his experience being bitten by a snake in the Amazon before his time in the White House.

Trump used the doctor to make a point – "Wildlife always wins."

"I’m saying this for my son, by the way, because I have a son who would rather be in the jungle than any place on earth," Trump told the crowd. "When I kick the bucket someday, I figure, I think he'll be here for about two days.

"He'll go and pay his respects, and we'll say, 'Where's Don?' He'd rather be in some jungle, some – and he’s a really good hunter. But remember this. Wildlife always wins, unfortunately, in this case."