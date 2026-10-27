EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Donald Trump’s 'Disorganized' and 'Delusional' Beliefs Pose 'Extreme Danger' to Future of America, Forensic Psychiatrists Insist — Amid Calls for Prez's 'Mental Hospitalization'
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET
An unprecedented collection of neurological and psychiatric professionals has concluded that Donald Trump's "deteriorating mental state" poses a "clear and present danger" to Americans, RadarOnline.com can report.
They fear the president could be reaching his boiling point with one week to go before the crucial midterm elections, potentially costing Republicans control of Congress.
Donald Trump Poses a 'Danger to All Americans'
Nearly 40 different neurologists, forensic psychiatrists, general psychiatrists, and other mental health professionals experienced in the diagnosis of cognitive disorders have signed a paper declaring the 80-year-old president unfit to serve and calling for his immediate removal from office.
"We are in the most dangerous days of our lifetimes," warns forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee. "Days pregnant with an escalating World War and the very real possibility that a severely mentally incapacitated American president may escalate to nuclear weapons."
Lee points out that "as Commander-in-Chief of our military, more than 5000 nuclear warheads in intercontinental missile silos, on submarines, and in bombers around the world are ready for launch solely upon his order, and no one now has the authority to countermand his order."
At the same time, experts have noted a "marked deterioration" in Trump's cognitive functioning, which they say is "evidenced by disorganized and tangential speech, rambling digressions (and) factual confusions."
Does Donald Trump Need Inpatient Mental Counseling?
The stress of the final stretch before the midterm elections has put intense pressure on the president as well, Lee adds, and if predictions of a Democratic takeover of Congress come to fruition, the loss of power could have extreme ramifications.
"We know that Donald Trump has to dominate, control, and attack preemptively in order to feel safe," Lee contends. "Placing him in an office he is unfit for has only ballooned his expectations, making him angrier and more vengeful over his own incompetence, and has brought unprecedented destruction to our country."
Lee called this final stretch before election day the "most dangerous period in American history because a man with this fragile mental state is going to find himself on the losing end."
The psychiatrist, who has not personally treated the president, went as far as to suggest Trump could be a candidate for inpatient hospitalization.
"He needs hospital-level care," said Lee. "The more he gets what he asks for, the more his expectations will balloon, and in fact, the more miserable he will become and more dangerous."
'The Classic Signs of Dementia'
Other mental health professionals have interpreted Trump's unpredictable behavior as a warning sign.
John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, declared: "What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone's baseline and function."
"If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, (Trump) actually was extremely articulate," he clarified. "He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought, and that is a huge deterioration."
Donald Trump Boasts About His Mental Capacity
Meanwhile, Trump continues to insist he is in perfect health, and points to multiple cognitive tests he claims to have aced as proof.
"Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high-difficulty Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence,'" Trump has boasted in the past.
Trump went on to insist the tests became increasingly more difficult and claimed his performance earned praise from medical professionals.
"I took it. And one of the doctors said, 'Sir, you're a mad genius,'" he said. "There weren't a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know?... And then everyone said, 'All right, good. He's smart.'"