EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Donald Trump’s 'Disorganized' and 'Delusional' Beliefs Pose 'Extreme Danger' to Future of America, Forensic Psychiatrists Insist — Amid Calls for Prez's 'Mental Hospitalization'

The stress of the final stretch before the midterm elections has put intense pressure on the president as well, Lee adds, and if predictions of a Democratic takeover of Congress come to fruition, the loss of power could have extreme ramifications.

"We know that Donald Trump has to dominate, control, and attack preemptively in order to feel safe," Lee contends. "Placing him in an office he is unfit for has only ballooned his expectations, making him angrier and more vengeful over his own incompetence, and has brought unprecedented destruction to our country."

Lee called this final stretch before election day the "most dangerous period in American history because a man with this fragile mental state is going to find himself on the losing end."

The psychiatrist, who has not personally treated the president, went as far as to suggest Trump could be a candidate for inpatient hospitalization.

"He needs hospital-level care," said Lee. "The more he gets what he asks for, the more his expectations will balloon, and in fact, the more miserable he will become and more dangerous."