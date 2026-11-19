"We had this, I think, a waste of time. I didn't like doing it, but I listened to people," he told Fox News. "I have some very good people. It could have worked out, but we had a little memorandum of understanding."

"I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract, forget the memorandum," he added.

The pact later fell apart when strikes resumed against commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"It delayed things a little bit," Trump continued. "It wasn’t a mistake. Actually, we got to know them very well during that period, and we got to know that they can't be trusted."