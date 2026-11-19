Donald Trump's Growing Rift with JD Vance Widens After Prez Brands Veep's Iran Peace Deal a 'Waste of Time'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has branded J.D. Vance's Iran peace deal a "waste of time" amid talk of a widening rift between the pair. RadarOnline.com has learned.
The president, 80, addressed the memorandum of understanding signed by Vance and Iran in June during his visit to China to meet world leaders.
'I Didn't Like Doing It, But I Listened to People'
"We had this, I think, a waste of time. I didn't like doing it, but I listened to people," he told Fox News. "I have some very good people. It could have worked out, but we had a little memorandum of understanding."
"I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract, forget the memorandum," he added.
The pact later fell apart when strikes resumed against commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
"It delayed things a little bit," Trump continued. "It wasn’t a mistake. Actually, we got to know them very well during that period, and we got to know that they can't be trusted."
'He's Doing a Very Good Job'
However, despite his criticism, he did deliver some compliments, saying Vance is "doing a very good job."
"He basically just left one thing out," he explained. "If we had it to do again (sic), would you do (the war) again? And the answer is absolutely yes."
In the wake of the Republican battering in the midterms, which saw Democrats win control of both branches of Congress, Vance blamed the losses on the political fallout of the war with Iran.
"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so," Vance said at the time. "Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest."
Trump Yet To Support Vance 2028 Bid
Vance is reportedly still weighing a potential 2028 presidential bid, but voter frustration over Trump's management of the war could prove damaging to those aspirations.
The POTUS has yet to throw his support behind any potential successor for the 2028 race. During a CBS 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday, Trump acknowledged he "may or may not get involved" in making an endorsement.
Vance also admitted that it’s not a given he will run for president. He explained that his wife, Usha, and four children will help him make the decision.
Weighing in on the prospect of potentially sitting out the next election, Vance said, "Of course there's a chance.
"We've got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service," he explained. "I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible."
The vice president said he has yet to make up his mind about a potential White House bid, describing himself as a "procrastinator" when it comes to major life decisions.
"The way that I think about life, big life decisions," he began during a CBS News town hall event in Michigan, "My wife will tell you this: I'm a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it."