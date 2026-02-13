Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Boasts About 'Racist' Voter Fraud Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes — 'It's Doing Very Well'

A video Donald Trump reposted showing Barack and Michelle Obama as apes sparked outrage.
Feb. 13 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Donald Trump boasted about the "racist" voter fraud video, which featured Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked about the clip on February 12 at the White House, the Don noted it "was a video on, as you know, voter fraud" and was "doing very well."

Donald Trump Talks About the Video Featuring the Obamas

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the video had been 'shown all over the place, long before' it was reposted on his Truth Social account.

"It was a fairly long video, and they had a little piece, and it had to do with The Lion King," Trump continued. "It's doing very well, uh, it's been shown all over the place, long before that was posted."

"But that was a very strong – and I'm sure you saw it – a very strong piece on voter fraud, and the piece we were talking about was all over the place, many times I believe, for years."

Many Were Shocked and Upset by the Video

As Radar previously reported, the video was reposted last week on Trump's Truth Social account. It remains unclear when it was originally created or how long it has been "all over the place," as the president claimed.

While it featured mostly false claims regarding the 2020 election being stolen due to voting machines that were allegedly manipulated, many viewers were left shocked and outraged by the racist undertones when the Obamas appeared at the end with their faces placed on the bodies of apes.

Karoline Leavitt Defended the Post

Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt told the media to 'stop the fake outrage' over the video.

Even Republicans were upset by the video, with Trump ally Tim Scott claiming he was "praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House."

"This is totally unacceptable," Roger Wicker, another Republican, said at the time. "The president should take it down and apologize."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the post, though, instructing the media to "please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public."

A few hours after Leavitt's comments, the post was taken down from Truth Social.

Donald Trump Reveals If He Fired the Staffer Responsible for Reposting the Video

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he did not fire the staffer responsible for reposting the video.

The White House ended up blaming a staffer for the post on Trump's account. The only people known to have access to Trump's Truth Social account aside from him are White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Natalie Harp, a former One America News personality.

Trump was asked on February 12 if he had fired the staffer responsible for reposting the video.

"No, I haven't," he replied.

Trump's discussion of the video comes fresh on the heels of him sharing posts boasting about his friendships with African American celebrities, including Michael Jackson and Mike Tyson.

"How quickly people forget. So Sad! President DJT," he wrote alongside a video of him kissing Black babies.

Trump also insisted he's done "more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln."

Next week, the White House will be holding a reception in honor of Black History Month. Following the event, the Republican National Committee will be hosting a "Black Americans for Trump" reception.

