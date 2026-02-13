Trump Boasts About 'Racist' Voter Fraud Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes — 'It's Doing Very Well'

The White House ended up blaming a staffer for the post on Trump's account. The only people known to have access to Trump's Truth Social account aside from him are White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Natalie Harp, a former One America News personality.

Trump was asked on February 12 if he had fired the staffer responsible for reposting the video.

"No, I haven't," he replied.

Trump's discussion of the video comes fresh on the heels of him sharing posts boasting about his friendships with African American celebrities, including Michael Jackson and Mike Tyson.

"How quickly people forget. So Sad! President DJT," he wrote alongside a video of him kissing Black babies.

Trump also insisted he's done "more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln."

Next week, the White House will be holding a reception in honor of Black History Month. Following the event, the Republican National Committee will be hosting a "Black Americans for Trump" reception.