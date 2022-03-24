Don Lemon Accuser Forced To Pay CNN Anchor $77k In Legal Fees As Court Battle Heats Up

Don Lemon's accuser, Dustin Hice, has been ordered to pay the CNN anchor $77,000 in legal fees as their court battle continues.

A federal judge made the ruling on Wednesday, Radar can confirm, less than two years after Hice filed a lawsuit in August 2019 alleging that the CNN star sexually assaulted him at a Hampton's bar.

The latest development in the case comes after Lemon asked the judge to sanction Hice, demanding a total of $106,490.38. Lemon claimed information discovered during discovery highlighted the extent to which Hice went to conceal witnesses and evidence.