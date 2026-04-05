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Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Dark Family Secrets Exposed! Inside the Country Icon's Childhood Riddled With Abuse, Addiction, Suicide Scare and Sister Rivalry

dolly partons childhood secrets exposed abuse addiction
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's dark family secrets reveal childhood abuse, addiction, suicide scare and sister rivalry.

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April 5 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com reveals how Dolly Parton opened up about painful parts of her early life and family history, including punishment over how she dressed, a nonsexual emotional affair, and a moment when she considered suicide.

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Dolly Parton said a nonsexual emotional affair in the early 1980s tested her marriage to Carl Dean, but they worked through it.
Source: MEGA; @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Dolly Parton said a nonsexual emotional affair in the early 1980s tested her marriage to Carl Dean, but they worked through it.

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She Was Punished for How She Dressed

"As a teenager ... my father loathed the way I dressed," Parton recalled. "My grandfather ... even beat me for it. But I refused to back down. I'd rather go against my daddy than myself. I have to be who I am."

She Had an Affair of the Heart

In the early 1980s, Parton reportedly developed a deep emotional connection to another man that strained her marriage. But she says it did not become sexual, and she and Carl [Dean] worked through it. "I've never been with anybody else," she said. "I'm not that kind of person."

She Considered Suicide

That low point in her life almost ended in tragedy. One afternoon, Parton "noticed in the nightstand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars. I looked at it a long time ... Then our little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs. The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality. Then I prayed. I kinda believe Popeye was a spiritual messenger from God."

She Had a Rivalry With Her Sister

Dolly and her sister Stella Parton shared a quiet professional rivalry, as Dolly's fame overshadowed Stella's own singing career. Stella admitted: "I've always adored my sister, but I've also had to fight to have my own identity."

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Her parents' struggles inspired Dolly to launch her literacy program, Imagination Library.
Source: MEGA

Her parents' struggles inspired Dolly to launch her literacy program, Imagination Library.

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Her Family Battled Addiction

"I mean, we've got gays, we've got lesbians, we've got drunks, we've got drug addicts," Dolly said of her diverse family. "I don't judge [anyone] because I've got some of everybody in my immediate family, whether they be trans, whether they be gay ...."

Her Parents Didn't Have It Easy

Her mother, Avie Lee, faced health issues, and her father, Robert Lee Parton – who liked to drink – couldn't read or write. That inspired Dolly to create her literacy program, Imagination Library.

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