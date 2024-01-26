Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Andrew Cuomo

Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed More than a Dozen Staffers, DOJ Says

doj says former governor andrew cuomo harassed staffers pp
Source: RCF / MEGA

Cuomo sexually harassed 13 staffers, according to a settlement agreement announced by the Justice Department.

By:

Jan. 26 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Department of Justice determined that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fostered a "sexually hostile" work environment and had staff reprimand some of those who went to higher-ups between 2013 and 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The latest discovery was revealed on Friday as part of a civil rights settlement with now-Gov. Kathy Hochul, locking in reforms already carried out by the current office holder as well as additional practices aimed at preventing sexual harassment and retaliation in the New York State Executive Chamber.

Article continues below advertisement
doj says former governor andrew cuomo harassed staffers
Source: RCF / MEGA

The Department of Justice determined that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fostered a "sexually hostile" work environment and had staff reprimand some of those who went to higher-ups between 2013 and 2021.

The announcement noted that following an investigation, it was found that Cuomo "repeatedly subjected these female employees to unwelcome, non-consensual sexual contact; ogling; unwelcome sexual comments; gender-based nicknames; comments on their physical appearances; and/or preferential treatment based on their physical appearances."

Cuomo's senior staff were said to be "aware of his conduct" and retaliated against four of the women. During that time, it was found that the Executive Chamber failed to correct the problem on an agency-wide basis.

It was claimed the EC's response was "designed only to protect" the politician from dealing with any repercussions rather than to "protect employees from sexual harassment."

Article continues below advertisement
doj says former governor andrew cuomo harassed staffers
Source: MEGA

Cuomo's senior staff were said to be "aware of his conduct" and retaliated against four of the women.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said the conduct was "especially egregious because of the stark power differential involved and the victims' lack of avenues to report and redress harassment."

Clarke said change has already been implemented and more awaits, adding, "With this settlement agreement, the Executive Chamber under Governor Hochul is undertaking additional actions that will address system failures of the past while helping prevent the recurrence of systemic sexual harassment and retaliation in the future."

MORE ON:
Andrew Cuomo
Article continues below advertisement
doj says former governor andrew cuomo harassed staffers
Source: MEGA

It was claimed the EC's response was "designed only to protect" the politician from dealing with any repercussions, rather than to "protect employees from sexual harassment."

The latest findings were similar to that of an investigation launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, claims he vehemently denied before resigning in August 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
doj says former governor andrew cuomo harassed staffers
Source: MEGA

Cuomo has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

A misdemeanor charge against Cuomo was previously dropped in 2022 that was related to a claim of sexual harassment made against him by a former aide. "After review of all the available evidence, we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial," Albany D.A. David Soares said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

An attorney for Cuomo has since spoken out and doubled down on his denial, claiming the Justice Department investigation was "based entirely on the NYS Attorney General's deeply flawed, inaccurate, biased, and misleading report."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.