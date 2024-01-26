Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed More than a Dozen Staffers, DOJ Says

The announcement noted that following an investigation, it was found that Cuomo "repeatedly subjected these female employees to unwelcome, non-consensual sexual contact; ogling; unwelcome sexual comments; gender-based nicknames; comments on their physical appearances; and/or preferential treatment based on their physical appearances."

Cuomo's senior staff were said to be "aware of his conduct" and retaliated against four of the women. During that time, it was found that the Executive Chamber failed to correct the problem on an agency-wide basis.

It was claimed the EC's response was "designed only to protect" the politician from dealing with any repercussions rather than to "protect employees from sexual harassment."