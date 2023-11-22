DJ Zedd Settles $1 Million Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X's Wild Hollywood Hills Birthday Party, Slams ‘Clout Chaser’ Homeowner

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Zedd [real name: Anton Zaslavski] and Lil Nas X [real name Montero Hill] were sued by a man named Daniel Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said he owned the famous “Hype House” in the Hollywood Hills. The property consists of three mansions on the same street.

The owner said he leased the home to a man named Mike Galem and allowed several tenants to live there. The agreement said parties with over 50 people were prohibited.