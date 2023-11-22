DJ Zedd Settles $1 Million Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X's Wild Hollywood Hills Birthday Party, Slams ‘Clout Chaser’ Homeowner
DJ Zedd has agreed to pay a 4-figure sum to settle a lawsuit over Lil Nas X’s wild party in the Hollywood Hills.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zedd will pay $12,500 to the owner of the home that was allegedly damaged.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Zedd [real name: Anton Zaslavski] and Lil Nas X [real name Montero Hill] were sued by a man named Daniel Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald said he owned the famous “Hype House” in the Hollywood Hills. The property consists of three mansions on the same street.
The owner said he leased the home to a man named Mike Galem and allowed several tenants to live there. The agreement said parties with over 50 people were prohibited.
Despite the lease terms, Fitzgerald said Galem or his associates authorized promoters to throw Lil Nas X’s birthday party at the home in April 2022.
He said Lil Nas X and Zedd performed at the party which had over 1,000 guests. In the suit, Fitzgerald claimed the musicians were paid $250k each for the show.
The homeowner said he had to spend $25k to repair damages to his home and deal with upset neighbors. In addition, he claimed he couldn’t rent the home for a month due to repairs — which cost him $40k.
Fitzgerald demanded $1 million in damages.
Lil Nas X denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He said the leaseholders and tenants had approved of the party. In regard to the alleged damage, he said the home was cleaned and repaired before the guests left.
“The property was professionally cleaned afterward, leaving the property in better condition than it was before the party” he said.
The musician filed a countersuit against the leaseholder. He demanded any damages awarded be paid by the man who signed off on the event NOT him. One of the party promoters claimed Fitzgerald even consented to the party. They accused him of being present for Lil Nas X’s birthday and taking photos with celebrities.
In his newly filed motion, Zedd trashed the homeowner for being a “clout chaser.”
He pointed out that Fitzgerald not only attended the event and took photos with Lil Nas X but he posted the photo on social media.
Zedd’s lawyer said, “Additionally, [Fitzgerald] gave positive reviews about [Zedd’s] performance at the party by stating that “@zedd was the DJ and he killed it.” [Fitzgerald] went on to state that he hung out with a number of celebrities at the party and including their Instagram handles in the post.”
The lawyer added, “[Fitzgerald ]is clout chasing.[Fitzgerald] initiated a meritless complaint against [Zedd] based on inaccurate and misleading accusations and information.”
Zedd said Fitzgerald was aware of the party. The DJ also said he wasn’t paid for his performance.
Per their settlement, all claims will be released against Zedd but the case will continue on against Lil Nas X.