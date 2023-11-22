Bartender Accused of Beating California Woman to Death With Fire Extinguisher, Covering Her Head With Sandbag

Rojas-Moreno is accused of killing 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin in Laguna Beach early in the morning on Nov. 12. He was arrested on Nov. 15, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

The defendant approached Goodwin at a parking lot around 1 a.m. and assaulted her before dragging her through an alley and behind a movie theater that was under construction, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

That's where Rojas-Moreno allegedly beat Goodwin with the fire extinguisher and left her under a chain-link fence with a sandbag covering her head. A construction worker found her body hours later, the D.A. said.