DJ Zedd Backs Up Lil Nas X in Fight Over Alleged Unauthorized Rager at Hollywood Hills Mansion

By:

Jun. 5 2023, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET

DJ Zedd is demanding a lawsuit accusing him and Lil Nas X of throwing a massive house party at a Hollywood Hills rental be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zedd [real name: Anton Zaslavski] has denied all allegations in the lawsuit brought by Daniel Fitzgerald.

Earlier this year, Fitzgerald sued the celebrities claiming his home was trashed after the two performed at an event at his property.

The homeowner said over 1,000 people were in attendance despite him making it clear no parties were to be thrown. Fitzgerald said Lil Nas X, Zedd, and the event organizers were all aware of the rule but still went through with the April 2022 party.

Fitzgerald said his home was severely damaged to the tune of $25k plus he claims to have lost out on $40k in rent while it was being repaired. His lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.

As we first reported, Lil Nas X has asked the court to throw out the entire case. He claimed to have consent from the leaseholders or tenants to hold the rager.

The rapper said he is not responsible for any damages to the home. Lil Nas X then counter-sued the current tenants' Mike Galem, Craig Franze, Giorgios Alexatos, George Anisimowg, Noah Mckinney, and Chris Sauickie. He claimed these men signed off on the party.

Lil Nas X even claimed that “[Fitzgerald] was aware his tenants had given consent to these answering Defendants to hold the birthday party at the property and that the property was professionally cleaned afterward, leaving the property in better condition than it was before the party.”

Now, Zedd said the suit should be tossed because “[Fitzgerald’s] acts or omissions and/or contributory conduct which conduct proximately caused or contributed to the damages claimed by [Fitzgerald].”Further, he blamed third parties, like Lil Nas X, for the situation.

Zedd said he “was not responsible for managing the event where the damages allegedly occurred” and said he “was merely a guest at the event.”

A judge has yet to rule.

