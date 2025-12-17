Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke Wife Stalker Terror: Arlene Silver Claims 'Somebody Is Stalking Me in Malibu'... and Reveals Famous Husband 'Can't Sleep' Following Friend Rob Reiner's Murder

picture of Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke
Source: @bijoubox/Instagram; MEGA

Dick Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, claims she is being stalked in Malibu during a chilling video message posted on Instagram.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dick Van Dyke's wife claims she is being stalked in Malibu and fears for her safety, days after the Mary Poppins star turned 100, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Arlene Silver, 54, says she’s been forced to skip her daily workout sessions because she's too afraid to leave her house.

Article continues below advertisement

Alarming Video Message

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Arlene Silver
Source: @bijoubox/Instagram

Arlene Silver claims she has confronted the man she's accused of stalking her.

Article continues below advertisement

And her concerns have heightened in recent days following the murder of Van Dyke's close friend, Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michele Singer.

Silver told in a video, which she posted on Instagram, the iconic actor has been struggling to sleep in the wake of the brutal murders, which overshadowed his milestone birthday celebrations last weekend.

She explained: "There's someone kind of stalking me around Malibu."

"And I don't feel comfortable going out, on top of everything else," she added, seemingly alluding to the murder of the Reiners.

"I go to yoga for my mental health and just to move my body, and there's some guy, just, you know, he's been hanging around all the Dick Van Dyke stuff, and I said something to him yesterday, and hopefully..." she explained before trailing off.

Article continues below advertisement

Confronting Stalker

Source: @bijoubox/Instagram

Silver teared up during video message.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's hard to explain, but I don't want to give him any attention," Silver continued. "It sucks, but that's the one hour that I leave to do something for myself. So, hopefully, he will go away, or else I'm gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really?"

Silver added that "there's always gotta be somebody to mess things up."

She revealed that her elderly husband had offered to go to her yoga class with her, but she worried that it was what the stalker was hoping for.

Silver claims the stalker had been following her "for a couple months," and reiterated that she had spoken to the man.

She said he had acted as if he was confused by why she was speaking to him.

"Dude, you know what you're doing. Don't mess with me, but I will crack you," she warned as she slapped her hands together in a chopping motion. "And how do you relax in yoga class when you know this guy could just walk into your yoga class?"

Article continues below advertisement

Upping Security

picture of Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke.
Source: MEGA

Silver has vowed to hire a bodyguard if the stalker doesn't go away.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Barron Trump

Barron Is a Movie Star! Trump and Melania's Ultra-Private Son, 19, Steps Into Spotlight Making a Rare Appearance in First Lady’s Upcoming Film

Composite photo of Michele, Rob, Romy and Jake Reiner

Rob and Michele Reiner's Children Romy and Jake Call Their Parents' Murder 'Horrific and Devastating' in Heartbreaking Statement — After Their Troubled Brother Nick is Charged With Heinous Crime

Article continues below advertisement

Silver vowed to "figure out" the situation, which would potentially require hiring a bodyguard.

"It's unfortunate, on top of everything else,' she added, shortly after she revealed her husband was devastated by his longtime friend Reiner and his wife Michele's deaths.

The late couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, December 16, after the couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

Van Dyke was close to the All In The Family actor for six decades and even spoke to him just two weeks ago, Silver shared in a tearful video.

Silver also said her spouse could not sleep because he was so sickened by the deaths, which overshadowed his 100th birthday over the weekend.

"Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend," Silver said in the video.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Michele and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Silver said Van Dyke was close with both Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer.

The former makeup artist was still wearing a "100" button with an image of Van Dyke on her top that was made for his birthday.

"You know Dick's birthday was on (Saturday)… I can't not talk about this horrible thing. I mean, Dick's birthday was so amazing, so over-the-top beautiful, and then this. I was relieved and happy, and then this happened yesterday," she shared.

"We talked to Rob two weeks ago on the phone," Silver shared. "And Michele, I have so many messages from Dick's birthday, it's going to take me weeks to get over them, and Michele and Rob's are in those messages."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.