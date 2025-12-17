Dick Van Dyke Wife Stalker Terror: Arlene Silver Claims 'Somebody Is Stalking Me in Malibu'... and Reveals Famous Husband 'Can't Sleep' Following Friend Rob Reiner's Murder
Dec. 17 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Dick Van Dyke's wife claims she is being stalked in Malibu and fears for her safety, days after the Mary Poppins star turned 100, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Arlene Silver, 54, says she’s been forced to skip her daily workout sessions because she's too afraid to leave her house.
Alarming Video Message
And her concerns have heightened in recent days following the murder of Van Dyke's close friend, Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michele Singer.
Silver told in a video, which she posted on Instagram, the iconic actor has been struggling to sleep in the wake of the brutal murders, which overshadowed his milestone birthday celebrations last weekend.
She explained: "There's someone kind of stalking me around Malibu."
"And I don't feel comfortable going out, on top of everything else," she added, seemingly alluding to the murder of the Reiners.
"I go to yoga for my mental health and just to move my body, and there's some guy, just, you know, he's been hanging around all the Dick Van Dyke stuff, and I said something to him yesterday, and hopefully..." she explained before trailing off.
Confronting Stalker
"It's hard to explain, but I don't want to give him any attention," Silver continued. "It sucks, but that's the one hour that I leave to do something for myself. So, hopefully, he will go away, or else I'm gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really?"
Silver added that "there's always gotta be somebody to mess things up."
She revealed that her elderly husband had offered to go to her yoga class with her, but she worried that it was what the stalker was hoping for.
Silver claims the stalker had been following her "for a couple months," and reiterated that she had spoken to the man.
She said he had acted as if he was confused by why she was speaking to him.
"Dude, you know what you're doing. Don't mess with me, but I will crack you," she warned as she slapped her hands together in a chopping motion. "And how do you relax in yoga class when you know this guy could just walk into your yoga class?"
Upping Security
Silver vowed to "figure out" the situation, which would potentially require hiring a bodyguard.
"It's unfortunate, on top of everything else,' she added, shortly after she revealed her husband was devastated by his longtime friend Reiner and his wife Michele's deaths.
The late couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, December 16, after the couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.
Van Dyke was close to the All In The Family actor for six decades and even spoke to him just two weeks ago, Silver shared in a tearful video.
Silver also said her spouse could not sleep because he was so sickened by the deaths, which overshadowed his 100th birthday over the weekend.
"Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend," Silver said in the video.
The former makeup artist was still wearing a "100" button with an image of Van Dyke on her top that was made for his birthday.
"You know Dick's birthday was on (Saturday)… I can't not talk about this horrible thing. I mean, Dick's birthday was so amazing, so over-the-top beautiful, and then this. I was relieved and happy, and then this happened yesterday," she shared.
"We talked to Rob two weeks ago on the phone," Silver shared. "And Michele, I have so many messages from Dick's birthday, it's going to take me weeks to get over them, and Michele and Rob's are in those messages."