Dick Van Dyke Wife Stalker Terror: Arlene Silver Claims 'Somebody Is Stalking Me in Malibu'... and Reveals Famous Husband 'Can't Sleep' Following Friend Rob Reiner's Murder

Arlene Silver , 54, says she’s been forced to skip her daily workout sessions because she's too afraid to leave her house.

"I go to yoga for my mental health and just to move my body, and there's some guy, just, you know, he's been hanging around all the Dick Van Dyke stuff, and I said something to him yesterday, and hopefully..." she explained before trailing off.

"And I don't feel comfortable going out, on top of everything else," she added, seemingly alluding to the murder of the Reiners.

She explained: "There's someone kind of stalking me around Malibu."

Silver told in a video, which she posted on Instagram , the iconic actor has been struggling to sleep in the wake of the brutal murders, which overshadowed his milestone birthday celebrations last weekend.

And her concerns have heightened in recent days following the murder of Van Dyke's close friend, Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michele Singer.

"It's hard to explain, but I don't want to give him any attention," Silver continued. "It sucks, but that's the one hour that I leave to do something for myself. So, hopefully, he will go away, or else I'm gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really?"

Silver added that "there's always gotta be somebody to mess things up."

She revealed that her elderly husband had offered to go to her yoga class with her, but she worried that it was what the stalker was hoping for.

Silver claims the stalker had been following her "for a couple months," and reiterated that she had spoken to the man.

She said he had acted as if he was confused by why she was speaking to him.

"Dude, you know what you're doing. Don't mess with me, but I will crack you," she warned as she slapped her hands together in a chopping motion. "And how do you relax in yoga class when you know this guy could just walk into your yoga class?"