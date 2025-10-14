EXCLUSIVE: Why Diane Keaton Never Stopped Pining for 'Invincible Cockroach' Woody Allen Despite Captivating Al Pacino and Warren Beatty

Though their romance was brief, it became one of the most defining relationships of her life. Friends say her affection for Allen endured through the controversies that later surrounded him – and even as she went on to charm screen legends Al Pacino and Warren Beatty.

"Diane always had this deep, strange affection for Woody that never went away," claimed a source close to the actress. "Even when she was seeing Al or Warren, there was this sense that Woody had her heart. She called him her 'cockroach,' which was her way of saying he was indestructible – impossible to get rid of."

The actress' devotion to Allen, now 89, was well documented in her 2012 memoir Then Again, in which she wrote, "I miss Woody. He'd cringe if he knew how much I care about him, but I'm smart enough not to broach the subject. He's borderline repulsed by the grotesque nature of my affection."