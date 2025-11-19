EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton 'Always Had Woody Allen's Back' Until Her Death at 79 — Despite Sexual Assault Allegations Against Disgraced Director

The Godfather actress, who died suddenly at age 79 on October 11 after reports circulated she was privately struggling with her health, was notorious Allen's partner on screen and off since the 1970s.

While their romance didn't last – they broke up in 1972 – their creative partnership endured with her starring in eight of his flicks, including her Academy Award-winning turn in the 1977 comedy-drama film Annie Hall, which cemented her status as a movie star and offbeat fashion icon.

They remained close and the beloved actress found herself smack in the middle of Allen's horrific sex scandal in 1993 when he and actress Mia Farrow battled for custody over their children during their split – and she accused the Bananas star of molesting their 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Fueling the rampant calls for his public shunning was Allen's shocking, budding romance with Mia's then 20-year-old adopted daughter and now wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who he helped raise.