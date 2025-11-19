Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton 'Always Had Woody Allen's Back' Until Her Death at 79 — Despite Sexual Assault Allegations Against Disgraced Director

Diane Keaton remained loyal to Woody Allen until her death at 79, despite sexual assault allegations.
Diane Keaton remained loyal to Woody Allen until her death at 79, despite sexual assault allegations.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Annie Hall star Diane Keaton went to her grave privately defending former costar and ex-lover Woody Allen against damning allegations he was a disgusting sex creep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Folks told Diane to just leave it alone, don't stick your nose into this ugliness," a friend said. "She took his denials at face value, and she didn't give a damn about any blowback she would get."

The Shocking Allegations

diane keaton woody allen assault claims
Diane Keaton stood by Woody Allen for decades, defending him through scandal and public backlash.

The Godfather actress, who died suddenly at age 79 on October 11 after reports circulated she was privately struggling with her health, was notorious Allen's partner on screen and off since the 1970s.

While their romance didn't last – they broke up in 1972 – their creative partnership endured with her starring in eight of his flicks, including her Academy Award-winning turn in the 1977 comedy-drama film Annie Hall, which cemented her status as a movie star and offbeat fashion icon.

They remained close and the beloved actress found herself smack in the middle of Allen's horrific sex scandal in 1993 when he and actress Mia Farrow battled for custody over their children during their split – and she accused the Bananas star of molesting their 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Fueling the rampant calls for his public shunning was Allen's shocking, budding romance with Mia's then 20-year-old adopted daughter and now wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who he helped raise.

Diane Remained Loyal To Woody

Allen continued to rely on Keaton's loyalty as she replaced Mia Farrow in 'Manhattan Murder Mystery.'
Allen continued to rely on Keaton's loyalty as she replaced Mia Farrow in 'Manhattan Murder Mystery.'

The vicious accusations led Mia to quit Allen's movie Manhattan Murder Mystery, and Keaton jumped in to replace her without reservation.

"A lot of people around Diane told her Woody was toxic and she shouldn't bail him out, but Diane was loyal to Woody," a friend noted. "She didn't billboard it, but she always had his back."

While Allen continued making films, he became a target of the growing MeToo movement beginning in 2016, when now-adult Dylan resurrected her molestation claims, and her journalist brother, Ronan Farrow – Mia and Allen's only biological child – threw Allen under the bus, saying he witnessed his father "climbing into her bed in the middle of the night."

Diane Vocalized Her Support For Woody

After Diane Keaton's death, Allen was devastated, calling her his truest friend and lifelong supporter.
After Diane Keaton's death, Allen was devastated, calling her his truest friend and lifelong supporter.

But Keaton continued to defend Allen, writing on Twitter: "Woody Allen is my friend and I choose to believe him."

A source said Keaton's defense meant the world to Allen.

"Woody found his friends and allies dropping like flies, especially when the MeToo movement took wings," the source explained.

"He told Diane many times she felt like his only true friend in the world. Losing her and the support she always gave him has just devastated him."

