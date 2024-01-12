Your tip
Derek Chauvin's Accused Stabber Ditches Lawyers, Plans to Serve as His Own Defense Attorney in Attempted Murder Trial

derek chauvins mom criticizes authorities for keeping her in the dark
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

The former Mexican gangster accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times in a brazen prison attack wants to defend himself in the attempted murder trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Court documents show the public defenders representing John Turscak filed a motion in Arizona federal court to withdraw from the high-profile case involving the near-fatal attack on the Minneapolis police officer serving 22.5 years for the 2020 death of George Floyd.

“Mr. Turscak would like to appear in pro se and requests that a hearing be set on this request and motion as soon as possible,” stated the motion, using the Latin term for a person who wants to represent themselves in the court proceeding.

derek chauvin ex wife breaks silence ruined life supports bid overturn conviction jpg
Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections

Derek Chauvin was stabbed 22 times by a fellow inmate in an Arizona federal prison.

The motion does not explain why Turscak, who faces attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon for the November 24 stabbing, wants to ditch his federally funded legal team.

On January 5, Turscak pleaded not guilty to the ruthless attack in the law library at the Tucson, Arizona, penitentiary where he was serving 30 years for committing various crimes while working as a federal informant.

“Turscak told corrections officers that he would have killed D.C. [Chauvin] had they not responded so quickly,” according to the criminal complaint that described the weapon as an “improvised knife.”

derek chauvin expected to survive being stabbed in federal prison
Source: Court TV

Former Mexican gangster John Turscak was charged with attempted murder.

Turscak later retracted his death wish against Chauvin during an interview with the FBI but boasted the attack occurred on “Black Friday,” which was “symbolic with the Black Lives Matter movement and the ‘Black Hand’ symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia criminal organization.”

RadarOnline.com can also reveal federal prosecutors asked for a protective order to seal the crime scene video and photographs from the public.

Derek Chauvin
derek chauvin george floyd to represent himself appeal murder conviction public defender
Source: The Offices of Ben Crump Law

Chauvin is serving 22 years in prison for killing George Floyd.

“The video could also reveal the identity of inmate witnesses,” the motion stated. “The crime scene photos, taken after the attempted murder and after the victim was transported to the hospital, are graphic because of the amount of blood depicted.”

During a hearing on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Lynnette C. Kimmins excused Turscak's lawyers from the case.

mother george floyd daughter m lawsuit kanye west claim fentanyl overdose jpg
Source: MEGA

Turscak recently ditched his lawyers and opted to defend himself in the criminal trial.

