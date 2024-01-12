Derek Chauvin's Accused Stabber Ditches Lawyers, Plans to Serve as His Own Defense Attorney in Attempted Murder Trial

The former Mexican gangster accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times in a brazen prison attack wants to defend himself in the attempted murder trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Court documents show the public defenders representing John Turscak filed a motion in Arizona federal court to withdraw from the high-profile case involving the near-fatal attack on the Minneapolis police officer serving 22.5 years for the 2020 death of George Floyd.

“Mr. Turscak would like to appear in pro se and requests that a hearing be set on this request and motion as soon as possible,” stated the motion, using the Latin term for a person who wants to represent themselves in the court proceeding.