Derek Chauvin's Accused Stabber Demands Prison Privileges To Prep For Attempted Murder Trial

The former Mexican gangster accused of shanking Derek Chauvin 22 times in a brazen prison attack pleaded for special inmate privileges to help him mount a defense in his attempted murder trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to recently filed court documents, John Turscak asked for unlimited paper, a writing instrument, the ability to stack reams of legal documents in his prison cell and access to the prison computer for up to six hours a day.