Deon Derrico Raises Child-Safety Concerns in Court Filing Involving Ex-Wife Karen as Custody Battle Escalates
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Deon Derrico has raised new concerns about his children's safety in a court filing involving his ex-wife, Karen Derrico, alleging that a man spending time with her previously touched one of their daughters inappropriately.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Deon said 12 of the former couple's 14 children currently live with him.
He told the court he became aware of information that caused him "significant concern regarding the safety and welfare" of their minor children.
The filing adds another dispute to the former couple's increasingly contentious custody battle, which has included competing claims over the children's access to each parent.
Court Filing Details Safety Request
Deon alleged that Karen has been spending time with a man he does not want around their children.
He said he discovered a journal belonging to one of their daughters that contained entries alleging the man touched her when she was younger.
Deon said he raised the issue with Karen, but claimed she dismissed his concerns. He is asking the court to address the man's presence around the children, according to TMZ.
The filing does not establish that the allegations in the journal have been independently verified. It also does not identify the man as Karen's romantic partner or establish that any misconduct is currently taking place.
Karen has not yet responded in court to Deon's latest allegations, TMZ reported.
Daughter's Journal At Center Of Case
The journal entries are central to Deon's latest request.
His filing describes what he says his daughter wrote about the alleged contact, but the available reporting does not establish when the alleged incident occurred or provide an independent finding about the claims.
Deon's request comes as the former couple continues to dispute how their children are living and communicating with each parent.
In her own court filing, Karen alleged that Deon withheld the children from her and prevented in-person contact beginning in April. She further claimed that video contact was cut off in August, according to TMZ.
Those allegations remain part of the ongoing custody dispute and have not been resolved by the court.
Competing Claims Over Access To Children
Deon and Karen divorced in June 2024 after nearly two decades together.
They share 14 children, including 13 minors and one adult child. Their divorce judgment provided for joint legal and physical custody of the 13 minor children, according to reporting on the divorce proceedings.
The latest filing therefore comes against the backdrop of a custody arrangement that has since become the subject of competing claims.
Deon's statement that 12 children are currently living with him reflects the family's present circumstances as he described them in court, rather than a new custody ruling.
The legal conflict also follows Karen's June arrest after authorities accused her of making threats against Deon and their children. She has denied wrongdoing, and that criminal matter is separate from the allegations raised in Deon's latest custody filing.
Divorce Background And Current Status
Deon and Karen became known for documenting their large family on TLC's "Doubling Down With the Derricos," which premiered in 2020.
They filed for divorce in June 2024, and a judge finalized it two days later, according to court documents previously reported by TMZ.
The former couple initially emphasized their commitment to raising their children together following the divorce. By 2026, however, their parenting arrangement had become the subject of multiple legal disputes.
For now, Deon's allegations concerning the man's alleged contact with their daughter remain claims in a court filing. No court finding has established that the alleged conduct occurred, and the custody case remains ongoing.