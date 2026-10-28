Deon Derrico Raises Child-Safety Concerns in Court Filing Involving Ex-Wife Karen as Custody Battle Escalates

Deon Derrico has raised new concerns about his children's safety in a court filing involving his ex-wife, Karen Derrico, alleging that a man spending time with her previously touched one of their daughters inappropriately.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Deon said 12 of the former couple's 14 children currently live with him.

He told the court he became aware of information that caused him "significant concern regarding the safety and welfare" of their minor children.

The filing adds another dispute to the former couple's increasingly contentious custody battle, which has included competing claims over the children's access to each parent.