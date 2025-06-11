Your tip
Denzel Washington
EXCLUSIVE: 'Rageaholic' Denzel Washington 'Being Pushed to Get Into Anger Management' by Shocked Pals After Red Carpet Run-In

denzel washington anger management red carpet clash
Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington is being urged to get into anger management lessons after a red carpet clash.

June 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

"Mad" man Denzel Washington's explosive temper is so out of control, pals are urging him to go to anger-management classes ASAP, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's wound so tightly, it’s not healthy," our source said, pointing to several recent incidents when the 70-year-old flew into a rage in public.

Last month, he lashed out at an overzealous photographer who tugged on his sleeve on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

"It's a disturbing thing to see someone of Denzel's caliber losing it on a red carpet all because someone tapped him on the arm. The feeling is that he could have handled it better," the insider added.

Hot-Head

denzel washington anger management red carpet clash
Source: VARIETY AUSTRALIA; MEGA

Washington has also clashed with actress Ellen Pompeo.

Though a Washington representative said there's no anger problem, this isn't the first time he’s blown his stack in public over a nothingburger.

Last October, he erupted at fans who asked for his autograph in New York, an incident that was caught on video.

Then there was his notorious clash with Ellen Pompeo, whom he was directing in an episode of Grey's Anatomy, when Washington became enraged over an improvised line.

"He's known to be extremely unpredictable. He's very well respected in the industry but he's a complicated man," our insider said.

Friends are saying he could benefit from anger management therapy so he's not triggered so easily and learns how to moderate his reactions.

Theater Pressure

denzel washington anger management red carpet clash
Source: MEGA

Broadway pressure is mounting on the actor.

Last year, the actor opened up about his battle with booze, admitting he once had a two-bottles-of-wine-a-day habit before he quit drinking a decade ago.

"It's great that he managed to give up drinking, and he did it on his own too. But flying off the wall in public at real or imagined slights is not a good look, and the feeling is he needs professional help to find better ways to handle these situations," our source said.

And according to the insider, his short fuse is exacerbated by his demanding Broadway role in Othello.

They said: "It's a grueling schedule. Obviously, the stress is getting to him and he's snapping at every little thing. He needs to calm down and take a chill pill."

